Witches of ‘Wicked’ ready to enchant Wichita

Until about six years ago, Jessica Vosk was a numbers cruncher and financial adviser working with clean-energy companies on Wall Street.
Now, she’s flying high – literally during the show-stopping “Defying Gravity” – as the defiant, empowered, green-skinned witch at the heart of the much-honored musical “Wicked” as it flies back into Wichita to kick off the 2016-17 Theater League season.
The show – first here in 2009 – opens Wednesday for an extended 16-performance run (11 evenings, five matinees) through Oct. 23 in Century II Concert Hall with tickets ranging from $44 to $144.
“I was three years into my (financial) career when it finally hit me that my real passion was singing,” Vosk said. “I had done it since I was three because my dad was a musician.”
She grew up in Clinton, N.J., a commuter community of about 2,800 at the edge of the greater NYC area, and enrolled in Hartford (Conn.) School of Music.
“It was a great school, but it wasn’t for me,” she said. “I switched to finance and got a job on Wall Street.”
But her love of performance kept nagging at her and she began performing in small clubs around New York City. She finally decided to chuck 9-to-5 predictability and go for her passion. She lucked out by being cast in ABBA’s new musical, “Kristina,” which she performed at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall in London, and parlayed that into featured roles on Broadway (most recently the flashily tormented spirit Fruma Sarah in “Fiddler on the Roof”).
Then came the call for “Wicked.”
“It is a turning point for me. It’s my first Broadway leading lady role. I was completely green – pun intended,” said Vosk, who just joined the show in September. “It’s a very athletic role. I think I’m offstage only four minutes in a three-hour show. You have to build up your stamina like a runner or any athlete. It’s exhausting, but it’s a rush.”
Vosk plays Elphaba (so named in tribute to “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum: L-Fa-Ba), a girl bullied for being different (she’s green), who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West – or so the simplistic fairy tale good-versus-evil legend would have us believe.
But author Gregory Maguire in his clever 1995 novel, set before Dorothy arrives in Oz from Kansas, gives the story an empowerment twist about carving out your own niche rather than just complacently fitting in.
It follows the odyssey of two girls who meet in Oz – one smart, fiery and misunderstood and the other beautiful, ambitious and popular – and their unlikely friendship as they evolve from giddy besties at school into the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. It also provides fascinating – and sometimes heartbreaking – backstories for the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion and where they came from.
And musical creators Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman expand it into a spectacular, thrilling experience through such songs as “Dancing Through Life,” “I’m Not That Girl,” “(I Have Been Changed) For Good” and, of course, “Defying Gravity.”
Vosk says she is bringing her own “Jersey flair,” her “personal sass” to the role of Elphaba because she can identify with her as an occasional social misfit.
“Elphaba is very smart, but she’s not the best in social situations. She’s always been different, so she strives to fit into the world. She’s not coming from a bad place; she’s just misunderstood because she puts her foot in her mouth. I understand that because I’m like that as a person,” Vosk said.
“My character puts up walls as a defense mechanism and I can relate. But we both stand up for what we believe in and carve out our own niche. In the show, Elphaba must learn to be vulnerable and let some of the walls down to learn about friendship and love. I understand that, too,” Vosk said.
While her show-stopping moment is the “Defying Gravity” number where Elphaba flies for the first time and takes charge of her fate, Vosk said her personal favorite moment is the quiet, thoughtful, bittersweet “I’m Not That Girl” as Elphaba realizes she will never be able to fit into “normal” society.
Playing Glinda the Good, the pretty, perky and popular blonde who is everything that Elphaba isn’t but who becomes her unlikely best friend, is Amanda Jane Cooper, a native of Valley Forge, Pa., just outside Philadelphia. This is her second national tour as Glinda, and it’s a role she relishes.
“I love her spunk. She’s a little spark plug, she’s a firecracker. She’s the life of the party. She always wins others over. And she’s very ‘fabby’ in her fashions,” said Cooper, who played Glinda in the 2011 tour, then left to do some TV (“Glee,” “CSI,” “Bones”) and film (“Smart People,” “Cavemen”) before re-upping as Glinda last December.
“I don’t think of Glinda as shallow or naïve. I don’t like to put labels on characters. I just play them as honestly as I can and let the audience decide,” Cooper said. “To me, Glinda is very earnest, ambitious and full of joy. Some think of her as selfish, but when we first meet her, she hasn’t had hardship or a lot of life experiences to make her self-aware. She is truthfully trying to do her best.”
What Cooper really likes is Glinda’s transformation from self-centered girl to a woman who learns to put others ahead of herself.
“It’s not as simple as a good or bad person. All of us are some degree of both. Glinda was never ‘oh so good.’ She has her flaws. It’s interesting to see how friendship changes both her and Elphaba. There’s so much to excavate, to discover,” Cooper said.
“The show is so rich melodically, visually, lyrically. It’s set in a fantasy world, but it’s about the reality of friendship and doing what’s right instead of what’s popular. It’s about what it means to be responsible and to take care of those who don’t have a voice.”
Playing Fiyero, the handsome prince that both Glinda and Elphaba become smitten with, is Jeremy Woodard, who grew up in Garner, N.C., near Raleigh and has been on Broadway (“School of Rock,” “Rock of Ages,” “Hairspray”) and TV (“Smash,” “Crossbones”) before joining “Wicked” a little over a month ago.
“Fiyero is like a rock star when he arrives at Shiz University. He’s good looking with a reputation described as ‘scandalicious.’ He’s kind of a slacker, but not a bad guy. His nonchalance, his ‘I don’t care’ attitude is more of a front to keep from being vulnerable,” Woodard said. “He is trapped by his own reputation and image.”
While Fiyero appears shallow and self-centered at first, he is actually a “loving, sensitive guy” who genuinely cares for both Glinda and Elphaba, Woodard said.
“Yeah, he has his flaws. But you can’t play him as a jerk. If the audience thinks he’s a jerk, you’ve lost. He’s super comfortable with Glinda because they seem like the typical cheerleader and football captain, but Elphaba tackles his soul. What he likes about her is that she doesn’t care what people think. She’s going to be who she is.”
Fiyero’s big number is “Dancing Through Life,” his breezy slacker philosophy, but actor Woodard’s favorite moment is what he calls the “first genuine moment” with Elphaba.
“She calls me out for bragging about being self-absorbed and shallow, but tells me that if I really were, I wouldn’t be so unhappy. She has a real insight into Fiyero,” Woodard said.
The other major guy in the young witches’ lives is Boq the Munchkin, played by 5-foot-5 Sam Seferian, who grew up in Winchester, Mass., a bedroom community of about 22,000 eight miles north of Boston.
“Boq has the biggest heart in the show,” said Seferian, a Penn State grad who has been on TV in “Gotham.” “He wears his heart on his sleeve, which becomes tragically ironic as the show goes on.”
Boq is the only Munchkin at the university and he is immediately attracted to popular Glinda, who would seem to be out of his league.
“I like his drive to go after what he wants. He is an outsider like Elphaba, but he doesn’t realize it. He is naive but he has such a positive outlook. He is socially unaware but that keeps him super authentic,” said Seferian, who has imagined Boq’s backstory because there isn’t a lot of exposition in the show itself.
“I can relate to his optimism because that’s the sort of person I am. I like to find the best in everybody. But he is too trusting, too open. He can’t see when someone is manipulating him and that sets him up for heartbreak.”
“Wicked”
What: National tour of Tony-winning musical about the witches of Oz before Dorothy arrived; opening show for Theater League 2016-17 season
Where: Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas
When: Show opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 23.
Tickets: $44-$144, available at WichitaTix at wichitatix.com or 316-303-8100 or in person at WichitaTix box office in Century II lobby
Information: www.broadwaywichita.com
Comments