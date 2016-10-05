Steel Bar reopens after obtaining city liquor license

Steel Bar, which closed last month after being cited on a liquor license violation, is back in business.
Late last week, the bar received its “drinking establishment” license from the city, which entitles it to serve alcohol.
The bar initially closed in early September after scrutiny that it was operating without a valid city liquor license – it had a state liquor license but was licensed only as an “entertainment establishment” in Wichita.
It reopened Sept. 16, its owners under the impression the legal issues had been resolved. It was cited by the Wichita Police Department and the state Alcoholic Beverage Control that night for still operating without a valid license and closed again.
As of Sept. 29, the bar had received its city liquor license.
The stage, lighting and sound equipment Steel Bar previously had are gone. A sign outside the bar advertises a new stage is coming soon, and the bar’s ownership is looking to purchase sound equipment and lighting for the club.
