A tour of Wichita's new Meddys

A second location of Wichita Mediterranean restaurant Meddys opens on Tuesday, Oct. 4, near 21st and Greenwich. Video by Denise Neil
Wichitan to debut on 'The Price is Right'

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on :The Price is Right" episode airing Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)

Penguins on parade at Kansas City Zoo

Due to the warm weather, Bubbles, Magdalena (who goes by goes by Maggie), Hota and Pachon were the only Humboldt penguins (a South American species found on the coasts of Chile and Peru) to take a stroll around the Helzberg Penguin Plaza at the Kansas City Zoo on Saturday. Music: Kevin MacLeod CC BY 3.0

Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)

Dave Barry talks about his newest book

Author Dave Barry talks about his newest book "Best. State. Ever," which is about his home state Florida, during a reading and book signing event at Abode Venue on Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

