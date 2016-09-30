11 things to do in the Wichita area this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

September is drawing to a close, and you know what that means: Final Friday is upon us.
The monthly art gallery crawl is Friday night – for a listing of participating galleries, find my Final Friday post attached.
Beyond Final Friday, this weekend is full of fun, from a bridal show to fun with Fido. And the weather is expected to be nice and autumnal all weekend long, so that’s a big plus.
Play with your pooch
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.
Woofstock returns to Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st, on Saturday for its 20th annual celebration of all things canine. The event, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Kansas Humane Society, is a barkin’ good time regardless of whether you actually have a dog or are simply a dog lover. Admission is $5, but $25 gets you an event T-shirt and a bandanna for your dog.
Learn about DNA at Exploration Place
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
Exploration Place is opening three new traveling exhibits on Saturday, “Eat Well, Play Well;” “Genome: Unlocking Life’s Code;” and “Human Plus: Real Lives + Real Engineering.” Each promises to educate people about the human body and about how technology can change lives. The exhibits open Saturday and run through Jan. 2. Admission is $9.50 for adults, $8 for ages 65 and older, and $6 for youth 3-11. Children 2 and younger get in free.
Oktoberfest in College Hill
9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.
An annual tradition in College Hill, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s “Run for the Pour 5K” is Saturday morning. The 5K run/walk, which winds through College Hill, starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a one-mile fun run at 10:30 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $30 and registration for the one-mile run is $20. Later in the afternoon and evening, come back for authentic German beer and other Oktoberfest festivities at the church, 3800 E. Douglas.
Area fall festivals
Greater Andover Days
5 to 11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.
Greater Andover Days, held at Andover’s Central Park, is Andover’s annual celebration of fall – complete with food, music and carnival rides. Highlights of the schedule include a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the St. Vincent de Paul Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat., and a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Sat. Free WiFi will be offered in Andover Central Park. Buttons are $5 and may be purchased at the gate. Full schedule: http://www.andoverks.com/index.aspx?nid=114
Goddard Fall Festival
5 to midnight Fri., 6:30 a.m. to midnight Sat., noon to 3 p.m. Sun.
Goddard’s annual fall festival runs from Friday to Saturday (with an extra afternoon of carnival rides only on Sunday). Many of the events at the Goddard Fall Festival require a wristband, which are available for $3 for one, $5 for two, and $10 for four. Events take place throughout the city of Goddard. Full schedule: www.goddardfallfestival.com
FREE: Listen to music, eat, and peruse art
5 to 11 p.m. Sat.
The North End Urban Arts Festival, in its third year this year, is one of the best opportunities to take in the diversity of Wichita’s “North End.” Festival organizers are insistent that the free festival – chock full of music, food and art – acts as a platform to showcase the neighborhood and its people. New this year: a graffiti battle, much in the vein of a speed-painting competition. Perhaps best of all, it’s all free. The festival takes place at NoMar International Market, 204 E. 21st.
FREE: Food truck rally at Sedgwick County Park
5 to 8 p.m. Sat.
I say “free,” but you’re certainly going to want to purchase some food at the Sunrise Boundless Playscape food truck rally Saturday evening in Sedgwick County Park. Food trucks scheduled to be in attendance: The Flying Stove, Funky Monkey Munchies, The Kamayan Truck, Sweet Willy's BBQ, B.S. Sandwich Press, Big Apple Truck, Charlie's Pizza Taco, U-Hungry Truck, Lolo’s Crepes, Kona Ice, Big Chill Truck. Find the rally near the intersection of North Shore Boulevard and Horseshoe Lake Drive.
FREE: Imagine what it’s like to live downtown
1 to 5 p.m. Sun.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a hip downtown loft? On Sunday, you can find out during the Downtown Living Tour. Eighteen downtown properties will be open for you to walk through, and most have staged rooms. A free shuttle will transport people to the various locations on the tour, and maps of the shuttle route are available at all the downtown properties. For more information, visit www.downtownwichitalivingtour.com.
Watch an opera
7 p.m. Sat.
If you like the musical (or movie) “Rent,” you’ll want to see the Wichita Grand Opera’s production of Puccini’s “La Boheme” on Saturday at Century II. The four-act 1896 opera (in Italian with English supertitles) provided the basis for the 1996 Broadway show “Rent.” Later this month, the Wichita Grand Opera will take its production of “La Boheme” to Overland Park’s Carlsen Center. “La Boheme” will close its 2016 season. Tickets range from $37 to $85.
Check out the latest in bridal trends
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
For those who may be planning on tying the knot soon, discovering the latest bridal trends will require little more than a trip to the Wichita Bridal Show at Century II on Sunday. The show, which features 75 booths featuring top local professionals, will help you plan your wedding from start to finish – flowers to photography to dresses/tuxes. Attendees can enter to win prizes including an eight-day cruise, a DJ package or a suite at a Wichita hotel. Admission is $8.
Bowl with an Olympian
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Nico Hernandez will host a fundraiser for the Northside Boxing Academy at Northrock Lanes, 3232 N. Rock, Sunday morning and afternoon. From 10 a.m. to noon, you can pay $20 to bowl with Hernandez. From noon to 2 p.m., Hernandez will be signing autographs. $5 for an inscription or personalization, $10 autograph fee for 8x10 photos, $25 autograph fee for a boxing glove, $25 autograph fee for a non-flat item or a larger item. More information: 316-682-7902.
Listen to expert beat-makers in their element
8 p.m. to midnight Sun.
A unique competition Sunday evening at Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas, pits music producers against each other to determine who can make the best beats. Sixteen beat producers will go head-to-head in a tournament-style competition called The Battle of the Beats. The beats are pre-made and brought in on a thumb drive. The winner gets a one-on-one session with an Atlantic/Warner Music Group executive, $200 cash and $1,000 worth of plug-ins and drum kits to make beats. 21+. Admission is $5.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
