The week ahead in Wichita (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

1:59 Kansas City mayor lays out vision for signature KC arts festival Pause

1:10 Wichitan to debut on 'The Price is Right'

0:56 Penguins on parade at Kansas City Zoo

0:26 Trinity Academy student paints winning painting

9:58 Underground Press: The Travel Guide

1:05 Wichita woman wins free "Starbucks For Life"

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

4:33 Curious Wichita: How loud is Intrust Bank Arena compared to the rest of Wichita?

2:00 Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

2:19 Dave Barry talks about his newest book