The week ahead in Wichita (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

Kelley Hunt returns to Greensburg
Kelley Hunt, a well-known Lawrence-based blues artist, will play a show at Greensburg’s Twilight Theatre on Friday. Five years after the town was blown away by a tornado in 2007, a play was commissioned by the William Inge Foundation: “Rooted – A Greensburg Odyssey.” Hunt created the music for the play, which was performed in Los Angeles. To commemorate the completion of Greensburg’s Twilight Theatre and to celebrate the town’s revival, Hunt is returning to Greensburg to play two 60-minute sets. She will play her original music as well as some from the 2012 play.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Fri., Twilight Theatre, 200 S. Main, Greensburg. Advance tickets $15 for adults, $10 for ages 17 and under. Tickets on Friday are $20 for adults, $15 for ages 17 and under. www.twilighttheatre.org, 620-723-1092
‘You Can’t Take It With You’ at Friends University
Students at Friends University will put on “You Can’t Take It With You,” the classic 1936 comedic play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, through Sunday. The play, staged in Sebits Auditorium of the Riney Fine Arts Center, is a comedy set in the 1930s that details a woman from a decidedly eccentric family falling in love with a man from an upper-class family in New York.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Sebits Auditorium, Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University. $11 for adults, $9 for students and seniors. www.friends.edu/finearts, 316-295-5677
Woofstock
Woofstock returns to Sedgwick County Park on Saturday for its 20th annual celebration of all things canine. The event, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Kansas Humane Society, is a barkin’ good time regardless of whether you actually have a dog or are simply a dog lover.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st. $5. $25 gets an event T-shirt and a bandanna for your dog. www.kshumane.org/woofstock, 316-524-9196
Rockin’ the Roundhouse
The annual fundraiser for the Wichita State University Alumni Association, “Rockin’ the Roundhouse,” is Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. The event will feature fare from many Wichita restaurants (including Molino’s Mexican Cuisine, Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza, Blarney Stone, Smallcakes: A Cupcakery and more) as well as cocktails, live and silent auctions and live entertainment.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Sat. for VIP ticket holders, 6 p.m. Sat. for general admission, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount. $80 for ages 35 and younger, $100 otherwise. www.rnrwsu.com
Wichita Grand Opera’s ‘La Boheme’
If you like the musical (or movie) “Rent,” you’ll want to see the Wichita Grand Opera’s production of Puccini’s “La Boheme” on Saturday. The four-act 1896 opera (in Italian with English supertitles) provided the basis for the 1996 Broadway show “Rent.” Later this month, the Wichita Grand Opera will take its production of “La Boheme” to Overland Park’s Carlsen Center. “La Boheme” will close its 2016 season.
Details: 7 p.m. Sat., Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas. $37-$85. www.wichitagrandopera.org, 316-262-8054
Bridal show at Century II
For those who may be planning on tying the knot soon, discovering the latest bridal trends will require little more than a trip to the Wichita Bridal Show at Century II on Sunday. The show, which features 75 booths featuring top local professionals, will help you plan your wedding from start to finish – flowers to photography to dresses/tuxes. Attendees can enter to win prizes including an eight-day cruise, a DJ package or a suite at a Wichita hotel.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Century II, 225 W. Douglas. $8. Ages under 12 free. www.wichitabridalshow.com
Downtown Living Tour
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in a downtown loft? On Sunday, you can find out during the Downtown Living Tour. Eighteen downtown properties will be open for you to walk through, and most have staged rooms. A free shuttle will transport people to the various locations on the tour, and maps of the shuttle route are available at all the downtown properties.
Details: 1-5 p.m. Sun., various downtown apartment communities. Free. List of participating properties: www.downtownwichitalivingtour.com
Battle of the Beats
A unique competition Sunday evening at Barleycorn’s pits music producers against each other to determine who can make the best beats. Sixteen beat producers will go head-to-head in a tournament-style competition called The Battle of the Beats. The beats are pre-made and brought in on a thumb drive. The winner gets a one-on-one session with an Atlantic/Warner Music Group executive, $200 cash and $1,000 worth of plug-ins and drum kits to make beats.
Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Sun., Barleycorn’s, 608 E. Douglas. $5. 21+. www.kansasbeatbattle.eventbrite.com
Dean Hargrove documentary screening, presentation at WSU
Dean Hargrove, a Wichita State alumnus who won its President’s Medal in 1996, will return to his alma mater for a free screening of his recent documentary, “Tap World,” on Tuesday. “Tap World” is a celebration of how American-style tap dance has grown in popularity all over the world. Hargrove – who is known for producing television dramas such as “Matlock,” “Columbo,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and the Perry Mason movies – will give a presentation after the free screening.
Details: 4 p.m. Tue., CAC Theatre, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount. Free.
Alton Brown at the Orpheum
Celebrity “Food Network” chef Alton Brown returns to Wichita on Thursday for a presentation on his new cookbook, “EveryDayCook,” at the Orpheum. Brown created quite a stir when he visited Wichita in 2014, posting on social media about all the restaurants and coffee shops he sampled while in town. Those included Reverie Coffee Roasters, The Donut Whole, Espresso to Go Go, Old Mill Tasty Shop, Riverside Cafe, Little Saigon, Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, Public at the Brickyard and Nifty Nuthouse.
Details: Doors open 5 p.m., presentation 6 p.m. Thu., the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. $45 (includes a copy of “EveryDayCook”). www.wichitaorpheum.com, 316-263-0884
‘Make America Rock Again’ at the Cotillion
Hard rockers, rejoice – a collective of hard rock and metal artists are coming to the Cotillion for the “Make America Rock Again” Tour on Thursday. Participating bands: Trapt, Saliva, Saving Abel, Alien Ant Farm, Crazytown, 12 Stones, Tantric. Many of the artists on the tour are touring on new albums. Once the tour leaves Wichita, it travels to Dodge City for a show Oct. 8 at the United Wireless Arena.
Details: Doors open 5:30 p.m., show 6:30 p.m. Thu., Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg. Tickets $35 in advance, $40 on Thursday. $50 for VIP package. www.thecotillion.com, 316-722-4201
