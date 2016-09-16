‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ will stop in Wichita in December

Yet another production of “The Nutcracker” will be staged in Wichita this year – but this one has a hip-hop beat.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a contemporary take on the classic holiday production, will be staged on Dec. 20 at The Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway. The show, set to Tchaikovsky’s music, is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. It features a dozen dancers, a DJ, a violinist and digital sets that recreate the streets of New York City.
Tickets are $35 and $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 23. They’ll be available at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena, at Select-A-Seat outlets, online at www.selectaseat.com and by phone at 316-755-7328.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
Comments