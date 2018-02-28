Wheels calendar (March 3)

March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.
April 7: Sunflower Antique Motorcycle Club Vintage Bike Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Twisted Oz Museum, 601 W. 7th Augusta. Call Jim at 316-461-1778.
April 14: 33rd annual Tulip Time Festival, Car & Bike Show, 300 E. 5th St., Belle Plaine. Call Bill at 620-262-5494.
April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.
Never miss a local story.
April 21: Wheat State Antique Truck Show, Newell’s Truck Stop, Newton.Call Scott at 316-288-3443.
April 21: 20th annual Marauders Showdown in the Valley Car/Truck/Bike Show for Charity, Kansas Star Casino. Note: date change. Call Steve at 316-670-0240.
April 21: Wheat State Antique Truck Show, Newell’s Truck Stop, Newton.Call Scott at 316-288-3443.
April 21: 4th annual C.A.R.S. Club Swap Meet, 4-H Fairgrounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.
April 28: 15th annual Highlander Reunion Car Show, Prairie Village Shopping Center, Woodlawn & 13th; banquet, Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St. N. Call C.C. at 316-689-6959.
April 28: 7th annual Throttle Jockeys Car Show & Drag Races, downtown Herington & Herington Municipal Airport. Call Jerry at 316-706-1317.
May 5: 14th annual Newton Downtown Car Show; cruise night May 4, 6:30 p.m. Call 316-409-3048 for cruise info; 316-283-0391 for car show info.
May 5: 19th annual CARS Club Motoring Festival, McPherson College. Call 508-280-1886 or 863-904-9427 for information.
May 6: Hooters Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call 316-687-9464 for info.
June 2: 32nd annual Derby Classic car show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Atwoods parking lot, Derby. Call Chuck at 316-655-1099.
June 3: Hooters Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call 316-687-9464 for info.
July 8: Hooters Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call 316-687-9464 for info.
Aug. 12: Hooters Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call 316-687-9464 for info.
Sept. 9: Hooters Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call 316-687-9464 for info.
Comments