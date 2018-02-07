Forty-six years later, he’s back behind the wheel of a Maverick

Almost everyone in the collector car hobby has a “one that got away” story: a favorite old car they wished they had back. A lucky few have actually been able to track down their old car after many years and buy it back.
Brent Peterson did the next best thing. He found a virtually identical car to one he bought brand new in October 1970, bought it and brought it all the way home to Kansas from Maine.
“I was 18 years old at the time, when I ordered my first Maverick,” Peterson said. He was attracted to the low-priced 1971 Ford compact because of its utility.
“Mavericks were sort of the Model T of their era. I was pretty thrilled to have a new car. The list price on it was $2,175. My dad helped me buy it. I actually ordered it over the phone. Dad said, ‘Well, we paid too much for that car.’
“It had the 200 cubic inch engine in it instead of the 170, so I paid more for that and the automatic transmission. I guess I was tired of shifting gears in the old pickup I had driven to high school.”
He drove his first Maverick for about five years, putting somewhere between 50,000 and 60,000 miles on it, while living in Wichita, McPherson and finally, Dallas. By then, it was burning enough oil that it was fouling the spark plugs, so he traded it in on a new Mustang II and moved on.
Time, as it has a way of doing, also moved along and the Maverick receded in his memory.
Then last year, he attended a car show in Newton and noticed three restored Falcon convertibles parked together. One of them had a Maverick gas cap on it, and that started him thinking.
“That little gas cap got me on to it. I started looking on the internet and lo and behold, this one popped up,” he said.
The car was the same Medium Blue Metallic as his car, with the same engine and transmission, the same blue cloth & vinyl interior. It had been sold new to a customer at Meredith Motors in Meredith, N.H., and was now listed by a dealer of vintage cars in Arundel, Maine.
A few phone calls later, Peterson prepared to take a long Amtrak train ride to Boston, where he rented a car and drove 90 miles north to check out the Maverick. It showed a little over 37,000 original miles on its odometer.
“There was no rust, no evidence of a collision. It was just a good, solid survivor,” he said.
“I already knew it wasn’t the same car,” he said, noting that this was a one-owner vehicle that had been fitted with a rear window brake light, per New Hampshire requirements, as well as a set of mud guards.
“Those were the only things different than the one I bought 46 years before,” Peterson said.
But it was like discovering a long-lost friend, and after he talked the dealer down a bit on his asking price, the deal was sealed and his second blue ’71 Maverick was prepped for shipping back to central Kansas.
The Maverick arrived in the middle of the night on May 9 last year and he drove it home and parked it in his garage. He had the oil changed, a new carburetor gasket installed and the car inspected by a state trooper. With insurance taken care of, he went to the tag office in McPherson to register the Maverick, after pulling out his original Maverick’s license plate from a box in his garage.
“They asked me where I got the tag … who I bought it from. I told them it had been in my garage for over 40 years, just waiting for me to buy another Maverick to put it on, I guess.”
With his vintage plate attached, Peterson has logged over 2,000 trouble-free miles on his second Maverick. He seldom takes it out without it becoming a topic of conversation. Many people don’t remember the Maverick and those who do find it fascinating that there is still such a nice one on the road.
“It feels and drives just like the way I remember the other one,” Peterson said.
“The crazy thing is to take some of your savings that you might need, like for food after you retire, and go spend it on a car you don’t need,” he said. “And what got me started was a Maverick gas cap on a Falcon.”
