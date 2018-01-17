Wheels calendar (Jan. 20)

Square cab Model A pickup

His first Model A project is still going strong 41,000 miles later. Eric Weninger grew up around Model A Fords, watching his dad, John Weninger repair and restore them. Watching and learning. “In the early ’80s, my dad and I did a big Model A truck together … Big Red. That got me bit and I had to have a pickup for myself.” (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)