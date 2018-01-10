Devlin charity show will kick off car show season

It’s almost time to shake off the sub-zero blues and get back into the swing of Wichita’s always-lively car show season. The 61st annual Devlin Cars for Charities Car Show is barely a week away, running Jan. 19-21 at Century II Convention Center.
Everything points to another great kickoff event: weather forecasters say temps should be in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s, but who cares, as everything takes place inside?
Dick Price, one of the directors of the show, said, “The show is strong and healthy. By the first of December, we were already oversold for exhibitors.
“Our product is the cars. We have 60 cars lined up for the Magnificent 7 awards (cars shown for the first time in Wichita).” And there will be many more show cars on display vying for other honors.
Never miss a local story.
The local Corvette clubs have arranged to have a special exhibit of a car from the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky., included in the show. There will be the usual features, including model car building for kids.
And while the three-day event is all about cars and fun, there’s a bigger goal behind the season opener.
“All of the money we raise goes to our two charities (Starkey, Inc. and Arc of Sedgwick County),” Price said. “Over the last six years we’ve given over three-quarter of a million dollars to them.”
The Wheels page will again cover the show with a photo page and pick a favorite vehicle, which will not only be awarded a special plaque, but will be featured on an upcoming Wichita On Wheels page.
We hope to see a lot of our old friends there and make some new ones in the process.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
Comments