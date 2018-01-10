Wheels calendar (Jan. 13)

Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.
March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.
April 14: 33rd annual Tulip Time Festival, Car & Bike Show, 300 E. 5th St., Belle Plaine. Call Bill at 620-262-5494.
April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.
April 21: Wheat State Antique Truck Show, Newell’s Truck Stop, Newton.Call Scott at 316-288-3443.
April 28: 15th annual Highlander Reunion Car Show, Central & Edgemoor. Call C.C. at 316-689-6959.
June 2: 32nd annual Derby Classic car show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Atwoods parking lot, Derby. Call Chuck at 316-655-1099.
May 5: 14th annual Newton Downtown Car Show; cruise night May 4, 6:30 p.m. Call 316-409-3048 for cruise info; 316-283-0391 for car show info.
