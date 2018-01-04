From a workhorse to a showpiece, ’62 Panel Delivery has arrived

The old Chevy panel wagon had served long and well before Tracy and Tammy Black decided it deserved a complete makeover.
Officially known as a 1962 Chevrolet Panel Delivery, the truck had been bought new by Tammy’s stepfather, Ralph Devan. It was first used to carry his aircraft radio repair equipment and later, his handyman tools. It was a 6-cylinder workhorse, with the engine being overhauled at least once and replaced another time.
“He worked out of the truck for years and was a well-known amateur golfer when he retired,” said Tammy. The panel was handed down to her brother, who passed it on to her.
She had used the wagon to haul her woodworking projects to craft fairs around the Midwest.
“It was old reliable. We called her `Old Betsy,’ ” said Tracy, known to his friends as “Bronc.” “We had a shed fire and almost lost her. She almost burned down.”
Old Betsy hauled camping equipment and grandkids to nearby Cheney Lake and was in pretty rough shape, approaching 300,000 miles when they decided to spruce the panel up.
“We decided to fix it up as a lakemobile,” said Tammy. The plan was to give the old panel a paint job and install enough bench seats in the back to haul up to nine people, including the two up front.
“It kind of snowballed from there,” said Bronc. He had earlier upgraded the engine by installing a 350 cubic inch Corvette engine. “We had always had hot rods and pickups,”
So the Blacks turned the panel over to Mark Bauer at Bauer Auto Restoration in Wichita. The original frame was retained, but another engine upgrade was suggested.
“Mark talked us into this engine,” said Tammy, referring to the brand new 435-horsepower LS3 fuel-injected Corvette crate engine sourced from Scholfield GMC. It is mated to a 4L60 automatic overdrive that sends power back to a 10-bolt Chevy rear end.
The body was stripped down and prepped for paint at the Bauer shop. But it was too big to fit on a rotisserie, so it had to be laid on a mattress for primer and paint.
“It was fun choosing the paint colors,” said Tammy. They decided on Bright Silver for the lower body, with a darker metallic color called Marble Head for the hood and panel sides.
Plans for a custom grille and headlights were scrapped when Tammy insisted on using the original ’62 parts, which were cleaned up and chrome plated.
“They were a one-year-only and I’m glad she put her foot down on that,” said Bronc. Nadine Ward was assigned to accent the sparkling two-tone silver paint with custom-mixed burgundy pinstriping.
Inside, Downey’s Auto Upholstery was tasked with creating an interior that would equal the spectacular exterior of the truck.
“When Scott (Downey) first looked at it, he said, `That’s a lot of truck to do,’” Bronc recalled. A set of late model electric Suburban seats were cut down and resculptured by Downey, who covered them in high grade simulated leather, using a pleated arrowhead pattern for the inserts. The same arrowhead design was used on the door panels and a long headliner panel, with pleated panels along the sides of the cargo area.
A Ford Edge console was incorporated into the front passenger area, with Dakota Digital instruments installed in the dash. A chromed steering column and wheel, along with a digital GPS/sound system complete the amenities.
The decision was made to stay with the same wide oak planking for the cargo floor. After Tammy stained the oak, nine coats of crystal clear urethane were applied to protect it. It looked so good that the plan to install bench seats was scrapped.
For finishing touches, a set of Flowmaster mufflers was installed by Kevin Kaiser, ending in vintage Chevy bowtie exhaust tips, and 5-spoke Ridler wheels from Bosley’s Tire and Wheel were installed. Tires are Michelin radials, sized 235/60R17’s up front and beefier 265/60R18’s in the rear.
The entire project spanned just 10 months, wrapping up just in time to debut the Blacks’ panel delivery at last year’s Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show.
“Now we’re doing car shows and really enjoying it. We take it to the Friday night cruise-in on West Street,” said Tammy.
Her husband said the panel has been to shows in Nashville, Colorado, Iowa and several locations in Kansas. They are planning to take it to a major custom show at the Texas Motor Speedway later this year.
“Old Betsy’ has come a long way from her hard working years and now transports the Blacks in style.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
