A look back at a good year’s worth of Wichita on Wheels

It’s that time of year when I get serious about archiving all the Wheels stories I’ve written and photos I’ve taken during the last 12 months. It’s a bit more of a hassle now that I can’t get everything on a single DVD, mostly because videos occupy so much digital space.
My old archives go all the way back to ZIP drives. Anybody remember those?
As I sort through the photo files, I sometimes mutter to myself, “Man, I have taken a lot of pictures of cars.”
But it’s fun to look back and see where my travels have taken me and take note of all the good car folks it’s been my pleasure to meet and get to know a bit. And of course, to count my blessings for getting to learn about these great automobiles that I get to share with you, our readers.
I learn something new in the course of virtually every assignment: obscure little mechanical tidbits/oddities or historical facts I wouldn’t have known otherwise.
The best part of this deal is that I can now claim a whole lot of new, interesting friends.
In no particular order, here are a few of the cars and some of the people who have crossed paths with the Wheels page in 2017. There are more posted online at: http://www.kansas.com/cars/
Merry Christmas to all and may 2018 be a good one for all of us.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
