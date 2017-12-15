A sampling of gift ideas.
Cars

Some last-minute gift ideas for car lovers

By Mike Berry

December 15, 2017 05:38 PM

Finding the right gift for a car guy or gal can be a challenge, especially when the Christmas countdown is applying pressure. Here are a couple of last-minute low-cost suggestions.

Signs — anything automobile or transportation related looks good in a man cave, whether it’s an authentic vintage piece or a decent reproduction. Garage sales and stores that specialize in home decor are good places to shop for signs.

Books dedicated to certain brands or types of cars make for good winter reading. “Day One, An Automotive Journalist’s Muscle-Car Memoir” by Marty Schorr (Motorbooks) chronicles key factory race cars and what it was like to drive them. “The Art of MoPar” by Tom Glatch with photography by Tom Loeser (also Motorbooks) documents the design of Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth performance cars. Try your local bookstores for these and other titles.

If the family auto buff’s shelves are bulging with diecast cars and trucks, how about checking out antique stores in search of those old cast rubber toy cars? There are serious bargains to be had for under 10 bucks and they make great conversation pieces.

Or maybe something as simple as an auto-themed photo frame would score points for displaying a favorite car lover’s ride?

The point is, it doesn’t have to be expensive to be appreciated, and the recipient will thank you for putting some thought into finding something that connects with their automotive interests.

