Wheels calendar (Dec. 16)

Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.
March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.
April 14: 33rd annual Tulip Time Festival, Car & Bike Show, 300 E. 5th St., Belle Plaine. Call Bill at 620-262-5494.
April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.
June 2: 32nd annual Derby Classic car show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Atwoods parking lot, Derby. Call Chuck at 316-655-1099.
