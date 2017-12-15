Cars

Wheels calendar (Dec. 16)

December 15, 2017 05:37 PM

Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.

March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.

April 14: 33rd annual Tulip Time Festival, Car & Bike Show, 300 E. 5th St., Belle Plaine. Call Bill at 620-262-5494.

April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.

June 2: 32nd annual Derby Classic car show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Atwoods parking lot, Derby. Call Chuck at 316-655-1099.

