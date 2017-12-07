1928 REO Flying Cloud comes back to life in Wichita

Orange '60s Eye Katcher

Dan Nitcher’s ‘Eye Katcher’ rolls the calendar back to the 1960s. “I always wanted an old hot rod,” says Dan Nitcher. But he wasn’t sure he was ready to trade his customized Chevy Suburban for one. A friend put him on the trail of a black primered 1930 Ford Tudor in Wichita that he said the owner might be willing to swap for his finished Suburban. But before he could get there to look at the car, another friend bought it and took it to Chanute, where he planned to finish the project car. (Video by Mike Berry / The Wichita Eagle)