Cars

Wheels calendar (Oct. 28)

October 25, 2017 7:45 PM

Nov. 4: 24th annual Marion County Toy Run, leaving from Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion, for toy drop-off at Hillsboro State Bank. Chili feed & auction at Hillsboro American Legion following toy run.

Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.

March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.

April 14: 33rd nnnual Tulip Time Festival, Car & Bike Show, 300 E. 5th St., Belle Plaine. Call Bill at 620-262-5494.

April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.

