Wheels calendar (Oct. 21)

Oct. 22: Haysville Fall Festival Car Show, Riggs Park. Call 316-644-1662 for information.
Oct. 22: 13th annual Kruz’n For Kids Charity Cruise, line-up at WSU parking lot, 12:30 p.m., drop off unwrapped new toys at Westway Shopping Center parking lot, Seneca & Pawnee, 1:30-3 p.m. Call Cheryl at 316-685-6590 for information.
Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428.
Nov. 4: 24th annual Marion County Toy Run, leaving from Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion, for toy drop-off at Hillsboro State Bank. Chili feed & auction at Hillsboro American Legion following toy run.
Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.
March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.
April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.
