Cars

Wheels calendar (Oct. 21)

October 19, 2017 2:16 PM

Oct. 22: Haysville Fall Festival Car Show, Riggs Park. Call 316-644-1662 for information.

Oct. 22: 13th annual Kruz’n For Kids Charity Cruise, line-up at WSU parking lot, 12:30 p.m., drop off unwrapped new toys at Westway Shopping Center parking lot, Seneca & Pawnee, 1:30-3 p.m. Call Cheryl at 316-685-6590 for information.

Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428.

Nov. 4: 24th annual Marion County Toy Run, leaving from Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion, for toy drop-off at Hillsboro State Bank. Chili feed & auction at Hillsboro American Legion following toy run.

Jan. 19-21: Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show, Century II. Call 316-734-2072 for information.

March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.

April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He 'can't say no to a car'

    Roger Brown says, “I can’t say no to a car,” Included in his fleet of vehicles are a 1969 Camaro, a 1960 Corvette, a 1969 Chevelle SS, and a 1999 Corvette. Not everything is of GM manufacture, though, as waiting in the wings for restoration are a 1968 Dodge Charger and a 1969 Plymouth GTX. There’s even a ’40 Ford coupe with a flathead V-8 awaiting his touch. (Video by Mike Berry)

He 'can't say no to a car'

He 'can't say no to a car' 5:01

He 'can't say no to a car'

Becoming a car guy 1:15

Becoming a car guy
2017 Starliner Show 4:02

2017 Starliner Show

View More Video