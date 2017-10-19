Time to start ‘Kruz’n For Kids’ again

What’s a good way to get in the Christmas spirit a little early? How about grabbing a new toy or two, hopping in your hot rod and heading for the 13th annual Kruz’n For Kids charity cruise?
It’s not too late. The event happens Sunday (Oct. 22), starting at 12:30 p.m. at the WSU parking lot at 21st and Hillside. The drop-off point is at Westway Shopping Center at Seneca and Pawnee. If you’re pressed for time, you can just show up there in your daily driver about 1:30 p.m. and make your donation, which is handled by the Marine Corps Reserve and Toys for Tots.
It’s always interesting to see the cars that turn out and it’s a great way to support a great cause. Call Cheryl Boyes 316-685-6590 for more information.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
Comments