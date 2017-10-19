Time to start ‘Kruz’n For Kids’ again

He 'can't say no to a car'

Roger Brown says, “I can’t say no to a car,” Included in his fleet of vehicles are a 1969 Camaro, a 1960 Corvette, a 1969 Chevelle SS, and a 1999 Corvette. Not everything is of GM manufacture, though, as waiting in the wings for restoration are a 1968 Dodge Charger and a 1969 Plymouth GTX. There’s even a ’40 Ford coupe with a flathead V-8 awaiting his touch. (Video by Mike Berry)