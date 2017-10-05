Wheels calendar (Oct. 7)

Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 7: Pioneer Bluffs Fall Festival Show & Shine, 1:30 p.m. to dusk, 695 Kansas Highway 177 (1 mile north of Matfield Green). Call 620-753-3484 for information.
Oct. 14: Primarys Car Club Rumble Run, registration at 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 256, 4301 W. Pawnee. Call Jeb a t316-640-1831.
Oct. 14: 29th annual Rose Hill Fall Fest Car Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rose Hill Road and Rocket Drive. Call Jason at 316-776-9069.
Oct. 21: 3rd annual Bel Aire Fall Festival Car Show, noon to 4 p.m., 5251 E. 48th St. North, Bel Aire. Call Tristin at 316-744-2451.
Oct. 21-22: Haysville Fall Festival Car Show, Riggs Park. Call 316-644-1662 for information.
Oct. 22: 13th annual Kruz’n For Kids Charity Cruise, line-up at WSU parking lot, 12:30 p.m., drop off unwrapped new toys at Westway Shopping Center parking lot, Seneca & Pawnee, 1:30-3 p.m. Call Cheryl at 316-685-6590 for information.
Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428.
March 16-17: 43rd annual Swap Meet for Charity, Century II. Call Katie Arnold at 316-267-8914.
April 21: 4th annual CARS Club Swap Meet, 4-H grounds, McPherson. Call 916-217-4827 for information,
