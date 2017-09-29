PHOTOS: Custom red Corvette

Roger Brown sums up his feelings about his customized '66 Corvette coupe in one phrase: "It's a blast to drive." He's owned it for more than 25 years and says despite numerous offers to sell it, it's not going anywhere.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
This is where the good times happen: behind the wood-spoked steering wheel and the iconic dual cowl dashboard. Gear changes are implemented via a short-throw chromed shifter.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The 327 V-8 engine isn't original to the car, but is rated at a stout 365 horsepower. Brown says he rarely enters the car in a show, so there's really no need to detail the power plant, as the car is a `driver.'
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Customized sometime in the 1970s, the Corvette got a Mako Shark-style extended front end, with headlights set behind a V-ed bar grille. The hood was sourced from a big block Corvette.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Brown opted for classic American Racing 5-spoke wheels, replacing the original Corvette knock-offs. Front tires are white letter Cooper radials, sized 235/60R15.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Brown employed Morgan-Bulleigh to reupholster the stock bucket seats in red leather, keeping with the vintage look and affording driver and passenger a comfortable ride on outings.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Functional blacked out Hooker side pipes provide a pleasant rumble when the Corvette is in motion. Note how the wheel flares flow into a running board just above the exhausts.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Exhaust exits just ahead of a set of 255/60R15 Cooper tires on American Racing wheels, which are covered by extended fender flares.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Brown insisted on seeing the Corvette the minute he saw it listed in a want ad in the Eagle, noting that every time he waited on such a deal, someone beat him to it. He bought it on the spot, did a little carburetor work and drove it home.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle