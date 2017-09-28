Wheels calendar (Sept. 30)

Flat head Ford

Nick Mardis came by his love of flathead Fords naturally enough. His parents drove a 1940 Ford when he was a youngster and he had a hopped-up ’39 Ford coupe when he was in high school. “It had a good running flathead in it. It would outrun a ’57 Chevy Duntov Special … those guys couldn’t believe it,” he said. Flathead Fords were a way of life to him, he said.