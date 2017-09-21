Wheels calendar (Sept. 23)

Sept. 23: All Buick Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Airport Inn & Conference Center, 6815 W. Kellogg. Call Matt at 316-841-1638.
Sept. 23: 8th annual Central Christian Twilight Car Show, 2 p.m. until dark, 2900 North Rock Road. Contact Mark at 316-204-7059.
Sept. 24: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for information.
Sept. 29: Erin Is Hope Car Show, 5:30-9 p.m., 4921 E. 21st St. Call Cliff at 316-777-5032.
Sept. 30: Canton Heritage Days/Rick Farnsworth Memorial Car Show, 2-6 p.m., old Canton city park. Call John at 620-654-6507.
Sept. 30: Derby VFW Post 7253 Multiple Sclerosis Car & Bike Show, 10 a.m., 101 S. Baltimore, Derby. Call Jay at 316-761-3617.
Oct. 1: All Ford Day, Sedgwick County Park, Wichita. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 6: Red Hat Society Car Show featuring stock-appearing 1950-1960s cars, 1-4 p.m., Doubletree Hilton, 2098 Eisenhower Airport Parkway. Call Carol at 316-258-4154.
Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 7: Pioneer Bluffs Fall Festival Show & Shine, 1:30 p.m. to dusk, 695 Kansas Highway 177 (1 mile north of Matfield Green). Call 620-753-3484 for information.
Oct. 14: Primarys Car Club Rumble Run, registration at 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 256, 4301 W. Pawnee. Call Jeb at316-640-1831.
Oct. 14: 29th annual Rose Hill Fall Fest Car Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rose Hill Road and Rocket Drive. Call Jason at 316-776-9069.
Oct. 21: 3rd annual Bel Aire Fall Festival Car Show, noon to 4 p.m., 5251 E. 48th St. North, Bel Aire. Call Tristin at 316-744-2451.
Oct. 22: 13th annual Kruz’n For Kids Charity Cruise, line-up at WSU parking lot, 12:30 p.m., drop off unwrapped new toys at Westway Shopping Center parking lot, Seneca & Pawnee, 1:30-3 p.m. Call Cheryl at 316-685-6590 for information.
Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428.
