Going for a nice afternoon drive across the lake

It’s not every day you see an elderly gentleman driving two nervous women down a boat ramp, straight into a lake. Luckily, I was there to witness it.
My wife, Kathy, and our sister-in-law Cindy Berry had decided to spend a relaxing weekend at nearby Marion County Lake. I drove over to see what was going on. Shortly after I arrived, one of my car guys, Norm Hacker, showed up offering to give us a ride in his original, unrestored German Amphicar.
Since I had ridden in an Amphicar a few years ago, I offered my seat to Cindy and ran to grab a camera to record the event. I missed the launch, but I caught the three chugging around in the car-turned-boat out on the lake. In addition to still photos, I captured some video, complete with Norm sounding his seagoing horn system to warn a young jet-ski rider of his approach to the ramp.
The little red car chugged up the ramp, its twin props still churning, and then drove away with water still pouring off its underside. Both Kathy and Cindy pronounced it the highlight of the weekend.
