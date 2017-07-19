Chevy guy goes for a vintage Chrysler 300

Four years ago, Bob McFadden was looking to find a nice collector car.

But he also was looking for a change of pace.

“I always was a Chevy guy,” he recalls. “But I told my cousin, ‘I don’t want a Chevy or a Ford.’ ”

Then he saw a white 1962 Chrysler 300 Sport Hardtop for sale in a car magazine. The car was sitting in a field, grown up in weeds, where it had obviously sat for a long time. McFadden was intrigued by what he saw.

The Chrysler was in Nebraska, so he called his cousin, who lives in Lincoln, Neb., and asked him to go check it out.

“He has always been a Ford man. But when he called me back, he said, ‘If you don’t buy it, I will.’ ”

That did it. McFadden bought the Chrysler and had it shipped to him.

“I spent three weeks cleaning it up. I took it to a car show and won first place with it,” he said.

He was attracted to the big Chrysler by its quad, canted headlights and its curvaceous, thin-pillared bubble top.

“I’ve had it in car shows from Texas to Iowa and it’s the only one I’ve seen with headlights like that,” he said. “I’m not going to mess with it. It’s gonna stay white.”

He did have to have some sheet metal replaced ahead of the rear wheel wells, which involved some spot painting and blending, but aside from that, the body is unaltered.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about the Chrysler’s condition is that the all-red bucket seat interior is original, having survived almost completely intact 55 years after it rolled off the assembly line.

He did have to have a new black tuck-and-roll dash pad fabricated, but even the red headliner – with its chrome retaining strips – is original, he said.

The dash is an exercise in cutting edge automotive design for 1962, with a domed, three-level instrument cluster situated above the steering column, which features a neat two-spoke steering wheel. There are all kinds of chrome controls from one end to the other, with the panel to the left of the steering wheel reserved for the TorqueFlite automatic’s push buttons.

The inside rear view mirror is mounted to the top of the dash, as are the air conditioner vents.

The car’s original 383 cubic inch V-8 was rebuilt, bored out .035, with a new crankshaft installed.

“But I kept the stock camshaft in it. I didn’t want to hear that `thump, thump, thump’ at idle,” McFadden said.

He even kept stock mufflers in place on the dual exhaust system.

“I kind of fixed it up the way I wanted it,” he said. Among the few modifications is a set of Ridler 15-inch, five-spoke mag wheels that replaced the stock 14-inch steel wheels and hubcaps. Although friends told him it would look better with blackwall tires, he opted for thinline Mastercraft 205/70R15 whitewalls.

The engine compartment remains basically stock, but McFadden has plans to “chrome that out.” He has also upgraded the sound system with an AM/FM radio hidden in the glove box and a multi-disc CD player stowed in the trunk.

McFadden calls his first-ever Chrysler “Casper,” after the cartoon ghost of the same color.

“I’ve had people follow me home when I’m out driving around, just to look at it up close,” he said. “I cruised downtown by myself to the grocery store and when I came out, there was a guy standing there who said, ‘I was going to wait here till midnight if I had to,’ ” McFadden said.

“A lot of guys when they go to a show, they trailer their car. I drive mine. If I get up at 11 and want to go somewhere, I hit the garage opener and I go,” he grinned.