Getting together

July 23: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for information.
July 27: Sunflower Antique Motorcycle Club Vintage Bike Night, 6-8 p.m., Delano Clock Tower. For information, go to: www.sunfloweramca.org
July 27-30: 37th annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular and Run What Ya Brung Drags, Oakdale Park and East Crawford Recreation Area, Salina. For information, go to: kustomkempsofamerica.com/editorial.htm
Aug. 5: 23rd annual WFO Guys Car Show, downtown Augusta, 2-10 p.m. Call Jeremy at 316-765-2668.
Aug. 5: Smoky Valley Classic Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Swensson Park, Lindsborg. Call 888-227-2227 for information.
Aug. 13: Hooters & Hot Rods Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call Bruce at 316-260-0188 for information.
Aug. 27: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for information.
Sept. 23: All Buick Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Airport Inn & Conference Center, 6815 W. Kellogg. Call Matt at 316-841-1638.
Sept. 24: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for information.
Sept. 29: Erin Is Hope Car Show, 5:30-9 p.m., 4921 E. 21st St. Call Cliff at 316-777-5032.
Sept. 30: Canton Heritage Days/Rick Farnsworth Memorial Car Show, 2-6 p.m., old Canton city park. Call John at 620-654-6507.
Oct. 1: All Ford Day, Sedgwick County Park, Wichita. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 6: Red Hat Society Car Show featuring stock-appearing 1950-1960s cars, 1-4 p.m., Doubletree Hilton, 2098 Eisenhower Airport Parkway. Call Carol at 316-258-4154.
Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 21: 3rd annual Bel Aire Fall Festival Car Show, noon to 4 p.m., 5251 E. 48th St. North, Bel Aire. Call Tristin at 316-744-2451.
Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428.
Comments