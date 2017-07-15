PHOTOS: Automobilia show in Old Town

Super-clean probably best describes Don and Gayle Harper’s 1956 Chevy Bel Air hardtop done in white-over-blue. The couple brought their car to Wichita from Piedmont, Okla., to take part in the fun.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Tucked away on the north end of Mead Street was Matt and Kara Smith’s outstanding 1931 Ford pickup in beautiful patina, with red vintage wire wheels and a late model flathead V-8 fed by three deuces. The truck captures the feel of a late ’40s-early ’50s home-built hot rod perfectly.
Chris Farber’s 1936 Ford 5-window coupe was a crowd-pleaser in vivid red, with custom slotted knock-off style wheels.
Nick Mardis’1932 Ford highboy 3-window coupenot only is flathead Ford-powered, but sports a supercharger for a little extra scoot.
The brick facades of Old Town were a fitting backdrop for Terry Hurley’s chopped 1954 Chevy pickup from Andover.
Glenn Roller’s 1954 Ford F-100 combines just the right touch of old-school slotted mags, weathered paint and a modern fuel-injected V-8 under the hood.
Dan Wharton’s orange 1956 Ford Crown Victoria commanded attention at one of the main Old Town intersections during the Automobilia event. The Derby-based car is a perfect blend of color and chrome.
Larry Wolf of Clearwater just keeps turning out stunning mid-’60s Mopars. His latest is this 1965 Dodge Coronet hardtop powered by a 440 V-8 equipped with the correct 2-4 barrel intake setup. Believe it or not, some of the parts used to build this beauty came from a low-mileage 4-door parts car.
Bo Branch of Topeka kept busy sprucing up his one-of-a-kind stretched 1950 Ford F-1 pickup. His father channeled the truck 5 inches and extended the cab by the same amount before it was handed down to Bo, who sprayed the finished product in a deep orange paint job; his scooter got the same color applied to it.
Shane Gerber’s ’55 Chevy stepside pickup sports a deep blue finish on it flawless sheet metal. Saturday’s brilliant sunshine showed it off to best effect.
Dan Johnson’s powder blue-over-white 1967 Chevy C-10 pickup was lowered just right, with nifty wide whitewalls on deep dish rims completing the custom cruiser look. The truck calls Winfield home.
Crowds stroll along cars displayed on both sides of North Mead Street shortly after the Automobilia show got under way.
Following closely the Fourth of July holiday, Richard Coffey’s star-spangled ’57 Chevy Sedan Delivery from Augusta kept the spirits high at the 23rd annual Automobilia show in Old Town.
Chuck Rupert’s supercharged AMX left no doubt that it was ready for either the drag strip or a car show crowd. The short and sweet AMC product hails from Haysville.
