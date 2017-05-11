Getting together

May 13: 3rd annual Clearwater Band of Indians Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 801 E. Ross, Clearwater. Call 316-258-0000 for information.
May 19-20: Sedgwick Street Rodders Spring Swap Meet, Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson. For information, www.swapmeetkansas.com.
May 27: 5th annual Route 77 Classic Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Burns. Call Ange at 316-251-2362.
May 27 (rescheduled): Throttle Jockeys Car Show/Drag Races, downtown Herington/airport.
May 28: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
May 28: Gypsum Pie Festival & Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Sandy at 785-493-3075.
June 3: 2017 Restoration Ride & Car Show Benefitting Carpenter Place, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 1501 N. Meridian. Call Sarah at 316-942-3221.
June 4: Hooters & Hot Rods Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call Bruce at 316-260-0188 for info.
June 17: 10th annual Mennonite Heritage & Agricultural Museum Antique, Classic Car, Truck and Rat Rod Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 200 N. Poplar, Goessel. Call 620-367-8200 for information.
June 25: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
July 9: Hooters & Hot Rods Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call Bruce at 316-260-0188 for info.
July 23: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
Aug. 5: 23rd annual WFO Guys Car Show, downtown Augusta, 2-10 p.m. Call Jeremy at 316-765-2668.
Aug. 5: Smoky Valley Classic Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Swensson Park, Lindsborg. Call 1-888-227-2227 for information.
Aug. 13: Hooters & Hot Rods Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3151 N. Rock Road. Call Bruce at 316-260-0188 for info.
Aug. 27: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
Sept. 24: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
Sept. 29: Erin Is Hope Car Show, 5:30-9 p.m., 4921 E. 21st St. Call Cliff at 316-777-5032.
Sept. 30: Canton Heritage Days/Rick Farnsworth Memorial Car Show, 2-6 p.m., old Canton city park. Call John at 620-654-6507.
Oct. 1: All Ford Day, Sedgwick County Park, Wichita. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 21: 3rd annual Bel Aire Fall Festival Car Show, noon to 4 p.m., 5251 E. 48th St. North, Bel Aire. Call Tristin at 316-744-2451.
Oct. 22: Peabody Sunday Cruise, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Peabody. Call Brent at 316-461-8428 for info.
Comments