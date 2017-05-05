Vintage Land Rover stokes interest of young car guy

A common worry among older “car guys” is where will the next generation of car guys come from -- who will embrace and preserve the old cars that have been so near and dear to their hearts once the current owners are gone?
It’s a legitimate concern, but not one without hope.
Consider the case of young Jack Bendell, a 17-year-old finishing up his junior year at Wichita Collegiate School.
“I’m someone who enjoys looking for old cars,” he says. And most of his buddies share his love for old cars too, he said. Not everyone is looking for a fully restored muscle car or a high-end import.
So when Bendell finally got a close-up look at a neglected 1968 British Land Rover, it didn’t take him long to decide he was the right person to bring it back to life.
“It had been parked in a field near Augusta since early 2000. I knew it was out there,” Bendell said.
The Land Rover belonged to Trent Nesmith, dean of students at Collegiate, who had inherited the heavy-duty 4-wheel-drive station wagon from his father. The car was surrounded by debris and nearly inaccessible, due to muddy conditions.
But a deal was struck and Bendell, along with school buddies Mac Copeland and Canon Nesmith, grandson of the original owner, worked up a plan to get it out of the field.
“We had to dig it out of there,” said Bendell. A wrecker was hired and using a long winch line, it was pulled to dry land.
Research showed the Land Rover was probably a carry-over 1967 model that had been officially registered as a 1968.
“The ’67 would normally have just had the two headlights,” Bendell said. “But Dr. Nesmith had put on later model `wings,’ as they call fenders in England, with headlights in the fenders. I kind of like it with the four headlights.”
This Land Rover is a Series II model built for export.
“It was called a NADA special, for North American Dollar Area,” Bendell explained. “It was built to compete with the (Ford) Broncos and the (Jeep) Wranglers, so it had the defrosters and left-hand drive, the stuff they didn’t have in Europe.”
At some point, the Land Rover was equipped with an overdrive unit for the 4-speed manual transmission. Eventually, the original Land Rover engine was scrapped in favor of a North American-built 4-cylinder GM engine, a fairly common practice according to Bendell.
He and his buddies began tearing into the sturdy 4-door 4WD wagon, to see what needed to be done to get it back on the road. The body was in surprisingly good condition, considering it had sat outside for more than 15 years, with paint fading the only obvious evidence of that.
With school work and football occupying most of his time, Bendell decided to turn the Land Rover over to the professionals at On Target Auto Repair on South Washington.
“They rewired it and rebuilt the engine … and got it running,” he said. The tires that were on it when it was dragged out of the field were good enough to save and Bendell was soon enjoying driving the Land Rover around town.
“Everybody thought it was pretty cool. All my buddies and I loved driving it to the pool. You can get 10 or 12 people in there.”
The Land Rover can seat three up front (two comfortably), with another three in the rear bench seat. The back compartment is equipped with two facing bench seats that can accommodate at least six more passengers.
One of the more unusual features is a sort of “roof over the roof,” a metal covering above the roof that allows air to flow into the passenger compartment when vents in the lower roof are opened. It serves as air conditioning, even in pouring rain.
“I have no real plans for it. I’m just going to drive it the way it is. I like the patina,” Bendell says. “It’s very reliable. I’ve had friends drive it to school dances and even the prom,” he said.
He says he is interested in studying the future technology of automobiles in college, including autonomous-driving automobiles.
“But 17-year-old Jack Bendell confesses, “I still like the old cars.” Maybe he can combine the best of both worlds, after all.
