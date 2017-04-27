Major car show changes name after 60th year

The Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show will receive a new name in 2018.
It will now be called the Cars for Charities Rod & Custom Car Show after a vote by its 12-member board.
“We felt it was the perfect time to change our name to more accurately reflect who we are and what our mission is with the show,” said Cars for Charities Co. board president Tim Devlin in a news release.
The 60th installment of the show, held at Century II in January, raised $100,000 for the Starkey Foundation and the Arc of Sedgwick County. Each organization received $50,000.
The 61st show, under its new name, will be held next Jan. 19-21 at Century II.
