Forty years later, backyard beater is a road-going beauty

“This truck has sat in the backyard of every house I have lived in,” says David Haynes. But his Candy Orange 1956 Ford F-100 pickup no longer stays hidden out of sight, it occupies a place of honor in the garage he specially built to work on it.
“My dad bought it for me in 1976, for $50. There was no motor or transmission, just a shell with a rear end in it,” Haynes recalled. The family was living in Wichita at the time and he said it was just another old worn-out truck, probably headed for the crusher.
But with his father’s help, the teen-aged Haynes put the truck back on the road.
“We got a 390 V-8 and automatic out of a salvage car and put in it,” he said. The family moved to Salina in the meantime.
“I drove it until I blew the motor up outrunning a highway patrolman on Ohio Street,” Haynes said. “He said, `I’m not going to ask you why you stopped … I can tell by all the oil behind the truck.”
But the trooper took pity on the kid with the broken down pickup and wrote him a ticket for only 5 mph over the speed limit. Haynes was so distraught, he sold the truck to a friend, who towed it away. A few days later, he realized he had made a mistake and bought the truck back.
“Of course I had to pay more for it than I sold it for,” he noted.
And that was minus the big V-8 engine and transmission. Into the backyard the truck went. And each time he moved, the truck went along, into a new backyard.
With the help of his father-in-law, Jim Keller, the ’56 F-100 eventually was made roadworthy again, thanks to a stock 351 Cleveland V-8 and a Plymouth Volare torsion bar front suspension.
“It was more or less a rat rod,” Haynes explained. And it shelled out so many transmissions and rear ends that salvage yard operators knew immediately what parts he needed when he walked in the door.
“I drove it for six or seven years like that and then I started collecting parts for it. I wound up with enough parts to build two trucks,” Haynes said. But he didn’t have enough time to build the truck of his dreams, as he had taken over his father-in-law’s trucking business by then.
So at the suggestion of a friend, he took the truck to Salina South Industrial Street Rods to put it all together. There was no scrimping on the project, as a Mustang II power rack and pinion front suspension replaced the Plymouth pieces and a 4-link rear end was installed to mount the narrowed 9-inch Ford rear end.
“Every time we would go to put something on, they would call and want something better,” Haynes said. “So it turns out I about doubled my budget. But I’ve got no complaints.” The speed shop is no longer in business, though.
The 351 Cleveland got a fresh C-6 automatic transmission, along with a mild cam, exhaust headers, Thrush mufflers with electric dumps, and an aftermarket intake and 4-barrel carburetor. The original chassis was used, but to accommodate a huge set of Toyo P345 / 40 / R17 tires, the wheel tubs were widened inside the cargo bed. Haynes chose American Racing Torque Thrust five-spoke wheels and disc brakes are used at all four corners.
“I wish I had done more to the motor now. I can’t even smoke the tires, they’re so big,” lamented the owner.
A forward tilting hood assembly was installed and the truck was given a lowered profile. An original ’56 F-100 bench seat was reupholstered in a tri-tone pattern, with electric windows added to the upgraded cab. White-faced aftermarket gauges were installed in the crescent-shaped instrument panel, with controls for an aftermarket air conditioner centered in the dash.
The finishing touch was a spectacular paint job of Harley Davidson Candy Orange Tri-Stage, accented by the chrome of the wheels and the rear bumper.
The project wrapped up in October of 2016.
“We took it to Wichita to show my mother and my uncle. They are all hot rod people and they couldn’t believe it was the same truck,’ Haynes said.
He has only entered the F-100 in one major show so far, but he and his wife hope to do more cruise nights and car shows, time permitting.
“We’ve got a couple of Harleys, but on nice days, I like to take the old truck out more than them,” he admitted.
