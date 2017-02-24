PHOTOS: Honeymoon MGA

The Newells on their honeymoon in April, 1968, alongside their MGA, decorated with hand-painted `Just Married' sign.
Peggy and Craig Newell honeymooned in their 1957 MGA coupe, which they never let get away. Anticpating their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary next year, Craig restored the sporty little two-seater, which they plan to travel to Disneyland and other places they visited on their honeymoon in 1968.
Craig Newell says the MGA coupe had lived a rough life before he got it, having been T-boned on both sides. During his three-year restoration, he did an impressive job of straighten all the body work out and then sprayed a beautiful Dodge Viper Red paint job on the car.
Craig Newell opted for a larger displacement 1,800 cc MGB engine as part of his restoration. He also added electronic ignition, a 12-volt alternator, a cold air induction kit and power steering as upgrades.
The banjo-style 4-spoke steering wheel gives the driver plenty to grip. Note the original style radio refitted with modern innards and the 5-speed shifter atop the modern manual transmission.
That's the original luggage rack mounted to the aluminum deck lid; the doors and hood of the MGA are also lightweight aluminum, while the fenders are steel.
This is what sets the Newells' MGA apart from the more common roadsters. It is one of only 3,326 left-hand drive coupes exported to North America in 1957; approximately 10,000 left-hand drive roadsters arrived that year.
The factory grille insert was in bad shape, so Newell bought a sheet of extruded aluminum fireplace grate and made a new one himself. It looks perfect.
The interior is basic, but inviting, although Craig Newell says it's more difficult to get in and out of the car than it was in 1964 when he bought the MGA for a whopping $600.
The 4-cylinder power plant retains its original cast iron intake manifold and a pair of SU side draft carburetors.
One of the small details that makes the coupe a tour de force is the cleverly designed lever-styled door latch, which rests against a striker plate on the window trim when closed.
