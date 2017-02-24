Wichita on Wheels calendar (Feb. 24)

April 8: 32nd annual Tulip Time Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Belle Plaine Middle School, 724 N. Merchant. Call Bill at 1-620-262-5494.
April 20: 6th annual Throttle Jockeys Car Show & Ol’ School Drag Races; car show, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Herington; drag races at Herington airport, 2-6 p.m. Call Jerry at 316-706-1317.
April 22: 14th annual Wheat State Antique Truck Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newell’s truck stop, exit 31, I-135, Newton. Call Scott at 316-283-0130.
April 29: 14th annual Highlander Reunion & Car Show; car show 1-4 p.m., Prairie Village parking lot, 13th & Woodlawn; dinner and program, Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th St., 6:30 p.m. Call C.C. at 316-689-6959 or Ann at 316-683-4597 for information.
May 5: Erin Is Hope Car Show, 5:30-9 p.m., 4921 E. 21st St. Call Cliff at 316-777-5032.
May 6: Inaugural Rose Hill Historical Society Benefit Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rose Hill Historical Museum. Call Becky at 316-285-8215.
May 6: 18th Annual McPherson College CARS Club Car & Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., McPherson College campus.
May 19-20: Sedgwick Street Rodders Spring Swap Meet, Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson. For information, www.swapmeetkansas.com.
Oct. 1: All Ford Day, Sedgwick County Park, Wichita. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 21: 3rd annual Bel Aire Fall Festival Car Show, noon to 4 p.m., 5251 E. 48th St. North, Bel Aire. Call Tristin at 316-744-2451.
