PHOTOS: 2017 Sunflower Swap Meet

This is what it's all about: vintage iron in the form of old Model A coupe and sedan bodies. Whether restoration or hot rod projects just waiting for someone with the skills and drive to step up and get something started.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
How much fun would it be to tool around town in this nifty little 1961 Corvair Lakewood station wagon offered in the outdoor section of the swap meet? If nothing else, you could give Ralph Nader fits showing him how well a Corvair has weathered more than a half a century.
Where else are you going to find a table full of old-school spotlights for only 40 bucks apiece but at a collector car swap meet? The headlight buckets and oversize stop lights were a bargain, too.
This vintage trailer was full to the brim with used window crank mechanisms. It just required some digging and the ability to recognize what you were looking at to make this your `find of the day.'
From vintage car literature to heavy hardware like ready-to-install cylinder heads, swap meet vendors offered a bit of everything to shoppers.
Jerry Titus, left, the founder of the Kustom Kemps of America custom car organization, was on hand promoting his Salina-based Leadsled Spectacular, selling memberships and cool T-shirts.
Flathead intake manifolds in just about every configuration ever made were displayed for those with classic hot rod tastes.
A hot rod-in-waiting, this classic 5-window tall T coupe was being offered in the open air section of the swap meet, along with a lot of other goodies.
Whimsy plays a role at the swap meet, with a vintage sewing machine modified into a miniature tractor.
In the market for a black vintage Ford? You could take your pick between a 1950 coupe or a 1936 Ford 4-door sedan, priced at $8,500 apiece, and be well on your way to some classic car fun.
