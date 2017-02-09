Sunflower Swap Meet sets sights on next year’s event

Swap meets are about more than rusty vintage car parts. Some of the “swapping” that goes on involves seeing familiar faces and trading stories about what’s gone on in the last year, or what new project is in the works.
Last weekend, the Kansas Sunflower Swap Meet for Charity provided the venue for all of the above and more, as crowds of car enthusiasts prowled the aisles of car parts and pieces in two locales on either side of I-135 — Hartman Arena and the Kansas Pavilions.
It was an unusual setup necessitated by space considerations, with only one building available on the Pavilions side.
“It went good … there were a few hiccups, but we made it work,” said John Saindon, who took over operation of the swap meet two years ago when the founding Wichita A’s car club bowed out.
Buses were used to move people back and forth between the two buildings.
“The shuttles worked awesome,” said Saindon, who said crowds were good both days of the event. He said 95 percent of last year’s vendors signed up to rent booth space at this year’s swap meet and that about 100 volunteers offered their services for the show.
Proceeds will again go to The Arc of Sedgwick County.
Saindon couldn’t say for sure where the swap meet will be held next year, but said several venues are being considered.
“In order to keep going, the swap meet needs to have a permanent home. We are working on that. We have full intentions to do a third and a fourth swap meet,” he said.
He hopes to have an announcement on next year’s swap meet venue within three to four months,. In the meantime, here’s a visual sample of what this year’s swap meet offered visitors.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
Comments