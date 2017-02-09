Kansan in charge of NHRA race coverage

Randy Booth will be a mighty proud papa in Kechi when he flips on the TV this weekend to watch Fox’s coverage of the first race of the NHRA season at Pomona. That’s because his daughter, Kymberly Booth Higgs, will be producing the coverage for that race and the remainder of the drag-racing season.
“We’ve been kind of a racing family. Both of our daughters were involved in racing,” said Booth.
They competed in the Junior Dragster class and later ran a 23-T Altered.
“Kymberly went with her sister (Valori) to the Lyn St. James driving school and fell in with a TV production crew there. That’s almost 20 years ago now. She’s always wanted to do drag racing.”
Her career has involved NASCAR, Indy Car, Formula One, IMSA and TORC: Off-Road telecasts. She also worked as a manager of marketing and public relations for Patterson Racing in Augusta.
“I am excited to be a part of this incredibly talented crew of people who are passionate about our sport,” Booth Higgs said. “Our challenge as a production team is to translate the unparalleled experience of being at an NHRA event to the fans at home.”
▪ ▪ ▪
Well, it was bound to happen. There was a goof in the description of the 2.3-liter turbocharged engine in Bill Graham’s wicked ’48 Thames panel featured on last week’s Wheels page. We said the engine probably came from a Thunderbird Super Coupe, instead of a Thunderbird Turbo Coupe. The Super Coupe was a later model powered by a 3.8 V-6.
Thanks to eagle-eye reader Nick Hahn for pointing out the error.
▪ ▪ ▪
With the 2017 car show season off to a good start, now is the time to send us your upcoming events so we can list them on our calendar. Send the basic info (show name, number of years it has been held, date, times, place and a contact phone number) to mberry@wichitaeagle.com. Thanks in advance.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
