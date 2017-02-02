This little Thames panel delivery gets a serious power upgrade

“I always wanted to build a car from the ground up, just one time,” said Bill Graham, “and I wanted to build something different.”
So when a friend of his told him about a timeworn 1948 Thames panel delivery that had sat near the highway near Mount Hope for years, he decided to check it out.
“I don’t remember seeing it out there,” Graham said. The English Ford delivery van had lost its hood and front fenders to thieves and then suffered significant body damage when a tornado struck the barn it which it was eventually stored.
“It probably should have been hauled to the crusher,” Graham said.
But the tiny Thames appeared salvageable for what he had in mind: Something he could drive on the street and make an occasional pass down a drag strip.
So he bought the Thames about seven years ago and hauled it home to begin what would be a five-year, one-of-a-kind project.
“I didn’t want to put the usual 350/350 (Chevy engine/transmission combination) in it,” Graham said.
Having drag-raced both gas class and super comp cars, Graham looked up a friend who was wanting to sell off his Mustang drag car. He bought the 2.3 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, probably original equipment in a Thunderbird Super Coupe, and set about modifying it for the Thames.
In the process of stripping the delivery van down to its bare bones, Graham learned that he was dealing with a rare vehicle, one of an estimated 300 1948 left-hand drive Thames imported into the United States from Britain that model year. There were a lot of similar English Ford Anglia sedans imported and many of them wound up being converted into drag cars in the 1960s, he said.
“The Thames were just a little delivery vehicle, with about 10 horsepower and a top speed of about 50 mph — if you were going downhill with a stiff wind at your back,” he explained.
He knew the front axle wouldn’t be up to the task of handling any kind of performance upgrade, so he had Frank and Scott Parks of Burlington construct a new chrome moly axle for the car and fitted it with Wilwood disc brakes. Graham, who learned to weld after he retired, built his own rear subframe using rectangular tubing; he also constructed his own ladder bar/coilover suspension, which mounts a narrowed 9-inch Ford rear end equipped with 4:57 gears.
For safety’s sake, the little English hauler was outfitted with a custom built full roll cage, which also serves as a mounting point for struts that stiffen the body shell. A ’57 Ford station wagon roof was provided by a friend and fitted to the top of the car.
Graham also built his own 2-wide custom bench seat to replace the pair of tiny factory bucket seats. A digital dashboard was installed, along with the computer to control the engine, thanks to help from Pepe Lopez of Wichita.
But the first thing that grabs your attention inside the car is the set of five shift levers sprouting out of the aluminum floor pan. That’s right, the 69-year-old Thames is equipped with a real-life Lenco 5-speed planetary racing transmission.
“It is extremely fun to drive,” says Graham.
He designed and built the turbocharger plumbing system, including a special header, as well as splitting the original intake manifold and turning it 90 degrees before bolting on a Holley Dominator electronic fuel injection system.
That all is protected by a one-piece fiberglass tilt front end. Graham ditched the original twin back doors in favor of a fold-down window. Waco Davis, a Hutchinson car builder, rescued the body work and applied the flat white paint job that the owner specified.
“There’s nothing shiny on the car,” Graham said, explaining that he used scouring pads to scuff the headlights, mirrors and the 15-inch Weld Rodlite racing wheels on the Thames.
The front tires are Mickey Thompson 26”x7-1/2”x15s, while the rears are massive MT 295/65/R15 GTs that fit snugly inside the rear wheel tubs.
The Thames panel is equipped with twin gas tanks: a larger one that holds high octane premium gas for street cruising, a smaller one, with its own pump that carries racing fuel “for when I want to step on it.”
Graham figures this engine produces about 300 horsepower in a car that weighs in at barely 2,300 pounds, with him in it. He has another engine in the works that will have a more powerful head setup.
“I would like to go to some Fun Ford Weekends. It’s a Ford car with a Ford motor - you can’t get anymore Ford than that,” he said.
“I want to race it some … maybe take it on the Rocky Mountain Race Week in July (similar to Hot Rod Magazine’s Drag Week). I think the car can make it, but I’m not sure the driver can,” he laughed.
One thing is for certain. Bill Graham has accomplished his original mission of building something different, from the ground up.
Mike Berry: mberry@wichitaeagle.com
