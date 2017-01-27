PHOTOS: 60th Anniversary Starbird-Devlin Show

This 1937 Ford `flip-top' coupe was a show-stopper with its tilt-up body and interior. The steel-bodied machine was built by Ron Calabretto of Haysville, and is powered by a blown old-school 392 Hemi engine. Sort of a funny car built for the street!
Perry and Carletta Siebert of Bradshaw, Nebr., proudly displayed their full custom 1951 Mercury coupe, which features a tasteful 2-1/2" top chop, rolled front and rear pans, a gorgeous pearl blue and white paint scheme and 1957 Cadillac wheel covers.
Who was expecting to see a tractor at a custom car show, let alone a really cool 1938 full-bodied Minneapolis-Moline UDLX? Curtis Rink of Goddard pulled off the nearly impossible, creating a farm tractor that held its ground in competition with the region's best rods and customs.
With its classic fastback roof and mid-'60s styling, Steve and Kathy Hosier's 1964-1/2 Mercury Comet Caliente was resplendent in deep candy apple red. Motivating the Comet is a 5-liter, 420 horsepower Ford Coyote V-8.
One of the rarest vehicles on display was this 1945 Chevy pickup customized by Greg Gonzalez of Hudson, Colo. With WWII nearing an end, General Motors was allowed to begin producing a limited number of farm and light commercial vehicles for sale on the homefront. Gonzalez radically lowered the truck, installed `suicide' doors and painted it a deep metallic Kodiak Brown.
Bill Jones Jr. rolled in from Garden City at the wheel of his pale yellow 1941 Packard convertible. The elegant cruiser has retained its original classic styling, but relies on a modern fuel-injected V-8 engine for motivation.
Bill Bauck, a skilled local welder and metal fabricator, set his hand to building this beautiful gray 1934 Ford coupe a little over a year ago, finishing it in time to enter the slick 3-window in the Magnificent 7 competition.
Big Daddy Roth would be proud of the `Eye Katcher' artwork that adorns the hood of Dan and Hope Nitcher's eye-searing yellow '30 Ford Tudor from Eureka.
Hailing from Harper, Texas, Ron Kitchens' vanilla-white '56 Chevy Cameo pickup showed what attention to detail is all about; the engine compartment was finished in the same super-clean white theme.
Bill and Becky Riley's brilliant red 1934 Ford pickup was displayed, appropriately, on a Persian-style rug. The couple brought the truck up from Oklahoma City for the 60th annual Wichita Starbird-Devlin car show.
Representing the Thursday Night Cruisers of Salina was John Noeller's nifty '23 T-bucket roadster, complete with a dual-quad, supercharged Hemi power plant. Note the neat windshield braces keeping the glass upright at highway speeds.
Matt Smith's classic 1931 Ford hot rod pickup is Wichita-based. Powered by a second-generation flathead V-8 with three deuces and swept-back tubular headers, it rolls on factory-style wire wheels and tall skinny tires.
Trimmed down to the basics and accented in green, Steve and Colletta McGregor's 1967 BSA Hornet looked ready to cruise Wichita's streets on the next warm afternoon.
Dan and Hope Nitcher's '30 Tudor features wide whitewalls, spider caps and a nose-mounted Moon tank, to say nothing of a nicely chopped top. The car is based in Eureka.
If there's a sexier looking machine from the rear view, we don't know what it is. Mike Dierking's 1963 split-window Corvette proves the point.
Top down and finished in vivid orange and cool silver, Steve and Labrenda Swain's 1963 Nova SS convertible is a modern take on a classic street cruiser.
Custom car lovers refer to station wagons as `long roofs,' and Bruce Ricks beautifully big 1957 Oldsmobile hardtop wagon drives the point home, all the way from Sapulpa, Okla.
Beautifully displayed up on stands, with mirrors reflecting the flawlessly executed undercarriage, Jesse Matlock's 1971 Plymouth Cuda showed off a 6.1liter supercharged SRT engine under the hood.
