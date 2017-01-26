Wheels calendar (Jan. 26)

Feb. 3-4: 42nd annual Kansas Sunflower Swap Meet for Charity, Kansas Pavilions an Hartman Arena, 85th Street North & I-135. For information, www.kssunflowerswapmeet.com.
April 8: 32nd annual Tulip Time Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Belle Plaine Middle School, 724 N. Merchant. Call Bill at 1-620-262-5494.
April 22: 14th annual Wheat State Antique Truck Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newell’s truck stop, exit 31, I-135, Newton. Call Scott at 316-283-0130.
May 6: Inaugural Rose Hill Historical Society Benefit Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rose Hill Historical Museum. Call Becky at 316-285-8215.
May 19-20: Sedgwick Street Rodders Spring Swap Meet, Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson. For information, www.swapmeetkansas.com.
Oct. 1: All Ford Day, Sedgwick County Park, Wichita. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
Oct. 7: 10th annual Walton Car, Truck & Tractor Show, Main Street, Walton. Call Dean at 316-727-6862.
