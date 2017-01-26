Cars

January 26, 2017 11:17 AM

Starbird-Devlin rings in another year of great car shows

By Mike Berry

The 60th edition of the Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show marked the opening of the 2017 car show season with a three-day run last weekend, packing in some of the most unusual vehicles ever displayed in Century II. The Magnificent 7 competition, featuring cars and trucks being shown for the first time in Wichita, was especially intense.

Ron Kitchens’ amazing 1956 Cameo pickup from Harper, Texas, topped that group, while Wichita Mark Eaton’s gorgeous blue-and-silver 1957 Corvette picked up the prestigious People’s Choice award.

It was tough choosing a Wichita On Wheels favorite this year, as there were two vehicle builds we had been kept up to date on during the year: Lanny Mai’s 1964 Hemi-powered Plymouth factory drag car and Bill Bauck’s outstanding 1934 Ford coupe, both from Wichita.

Ultimately, the Wheels award went to a remarkable project out of Haysville, Ron Calabretto’s fabulous “flip-up” 1937 Ford coupe, which features a unique tilt-body that reveals the supercharged 392 cubic inch Chrysler power plant. As usual, that award will come with a complete feature story on a future Wheels page.

Among the more unusual vehicles was Curtis Rink’s 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX, a bright full-bodied tractor from Goddard that stopped a lot of spectators in their tracks.

The event was a great opportunity to see the unparalleled creativity of Midwest car designers and builders, and to get together with car guys and gals. With any luck, several of the vehicles displayed will also be featured on these pages.

Check out our online gallery of some of the cars that caught our attention, and a full rundown on the award winners at www.kansas.com.

Order

Award Name

Car#

Color

Year

Model

First Name

Last Name

City

ST

1

Long Distance Award

7281

Silver

1932

Roadster

Nels

Linde

Glendale

AZ

2

Motorcycle

0201

Green

1967

BSA Hornet

Steve & Colletta

McGregor

Wichita

KS

3

Sportiest Foreign

0191

White & Black

2008

Lamborghini Superleggera

Brandon

Huyrh

Wichita

KS

4

Sportiest Domestic

7600

Onyx Black

1957

Corvette

Dan

McCarty

Goddard

KS

5

Truck - Early

7122

Green

1934

Ford PU

Don & Linda

Casner

Viola

KS

6

Truck - Late

7618

Blue

1967

Ford F100

Gary

Hagar

Rogers

AR

7

Truck Custom

7098

Brown

1945

Chevy Truck

Greg

Gonzales

Hudson

CO

8

Mopar

7613

Red

1969

Charger

Richard

Johnson

Sapulpa

OK

9

Chevy

7100

Burgundy

1968

Chevelle SS396

Wayne & Vickie

Finger

Powhattan

KS

10

Ford

7624

Dark Green

1969

Mustang Mach 1

Tony

Kondrotis

Wichita

KS

11

Street Machine

7610

Blue

1955

Chevy 2-dr

Jim

Maybrier

Oxford

KS

12

Muscle Machine

0180

Red

1963

Chevy Biscayne

Sam

Bidwell

Goddard

KS

13

Pro Touring

7264

Blue & Silver

1968

Camaro RS/SS

David

Hutchison

Broken Arrow

OK

14

Cool Cruiser

0006

Red

1952

Mercury Monterey

Delwin & Virginia

Everhart

Dodge City

KS

15

Street Rod

0008

Red

1940

Ford Coupe

Rex & Denise

Sageser

Wichita

KS

16

Hot Rod

0119

Green Vanilla

1930

Ford Roadster

Vivian

Pearce

Bentonville

AR

17

Timeless Traditional

0158

Black

1955

Thunderbird

Ernie

Nelson

Wichita

KS

18

Custom

7370

Brandywine

1950

Buick Sedanette

Rich

Theiler

Clinton

Mo

19

Kustom

0029

Black

1957

Ford Fairlane

Jeff

Myers

Arkansas City

KS

20

Slick and Smooth

0219

Orange

1939

Chevy Coupe

Bill & Donna

Stark

Wichita

KS

21

Best Bitchin'

7281

Silver

1932

Roadster

Nels

Linde

Glendale

AZ

22

Way Cool Wagon

7379

Red/Black

1956

Pontiac Safari

Ted

Parrish

Bethany

OK

23

A Little Off the Top

0084

Metallic Silver

1940

Chevy 2-dr Sedan

Franchot & Raellen

Duncan

Derby

KS

24

Scrapin'

7174

Blue & White

1951

Mercury

Perry

Siebert

Bradshaw

NE

25

Fat Fendered

0053

Champagne

1940

Ford Standard

Douglas C

Mehl

Wichita

KS

26

Just 'Cause It's Neat

0142

Gold

1938

Minneapolis-Moline UDLX

Curtis

Rink

Goddard

KS

27

Memory Lane

7022

Blue

1959

Corvette Convertible

Julius & Michelle

Wright

Ponca City

OK

28

Rising Star

0065

Silver & Teal

1922

Ford Bucket T

Meridith & Steve

Dale

Mulvane

KS

29

Way Cool

7631

Red

1932

Ford 3window Coupe

Nick

Mardis

Goddard

KS

30

Right-On Resto

7630

Red

1974

Bronco

Mark

Eaton

Wichita

KS

31

Pure Class

7375

Yellow

1941

Packard Convertible

Bill

Jones, Jr

Garden City

KS

32

D'Elegance

7625

Blue & Black

1909

EMF Touring

Tom & Dawna

Ruggles

Wichita

KS

33

Kids Pick

7389

Red

1971

Plymouth Cuda

Jesse

Matlock

Deway

OK

34

Favorite Car Club – 2nd Place

Mar

　

2017

Marauders

　

　

　

　

35

Favorite Car Club – 1st Place

Tbird

　

2017

T-Birds

　

　

　

　

36

Mike Berry – Wichita On Wheels Favorite

7606

Bordeaux Red

1937

Ford Coupe

Ron

Calabretto

Haysville

KS

37

KKOA Favorite

0030

Green Pearl

1952

Buick Special

James

Allen

Winfield

KS

38

NSRA Favorite

0138

Black

1941

Chevy Sedan Delivery

Gregg & Susan

Elkins

Wellington

KS

39

Good Guys Favorite

0037

Gray

1932

Ford Roadster

Joe & Claire

Thompson

Milan

KS

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

101

Volunteer of The Year

　

　

　

　

Dean & Cort

Ryalls

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

102

Peoples Choice

0239

Blue

1957

Corvette

Mark

Eaton

Wichita

KS

103

Dick's Favorite (Carlon)

7633

　

1927

Kansas Tornado

Seth

Schroer

Pratt

KS

104

John's Favorite (Saindon)

7177

Candy Apple Red

1964

Mercury Comet

Steve & Kathy

Hosier

Giltner

NE

105

Mark's Favorite

7100

Burgundy

1968

Chevelle SS396

Wayne & Vickie

Finger

Powhattan

KS

106

Drew's Favorite

0239

Blue

1957

Corvette

Mark

Eaton

Wichita

KS

107

Jeff's Favorite

7098

Brown

1945

Chevy Truck

Greg

Gonzales

Hudson

CO

108

Mike's Favorite

7126

Silver

1964

Plymouth Savoy

Lanny

Mai

Wichita

KS

109

Trey's Favorite

7630

Red

1974

Bronco

Mark

Eaton

Wichita

KS

110

Carl's Favorite

0237

Purple

1934

Ford

Larry

Smith

Wichita

KS

111

John's Favorite

7600

Onyx Black

1957

Corvette

Dan

McCarty

Goddard

KS

112

Dick's Favorite

7261

Black

1969

Cougar Conv

Bob

Hendricks

Oxford

KS

113

Tom's Favorite

7001

Blue

1957

Oldsmobile Wagon

Bruce

Ricks

Sapulpa

OK

114

Tim's Favorite

0098

Burgundy

1949

Pontiac Silverstreak

Rick

Doughty

Kechi

KS

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

115

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7126

Silver

1964

Plymouth Savoy

Lanny

Mai

Wichita

KS

116

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7246

Cream

1956

Chevy Cameo PU

Ron

Kitchens

Harper

TX

117

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7269

Red

1962

Chev Impala

Todd

Widhalm

Sioux City

IA

118

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7287

Black

1963

Ford Galaxie

Mark

Stuchel

Earlham

IA

119

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7302

Blue

1970

Mustang

Mick

Schroeder

Johnson Lake

NE

120

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7353

Silver

1969

Mustang

Bobby & Karen

Schumacher

Independence

MO

121

Magnificent 7 Favorite

7389

Red

1971

Plymouth Cuda

Jesse

Matlock

Deway

OK

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

　

201

Magnificent 7 Favorite - Winner

7246

Cream

1956

Chevy Cameo PU

Ron

Kitchens

Harper

TX

