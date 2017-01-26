Starbird-Devlin rings in another year of great car shows

The 60th edition of the Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show marked the opening of the 2017 car show season with a three-day run last weekend, packing in some of the most unusual vehicles ever displayed in Century II. The Magnificent 7 competition, featuring cars and trucks being shown for the first time in Wichita, was especially intense.
Ron Kitchens’ amazing 1956 Cameo pickup from Harper, Texas, topped that group, while Wichita Mark Eaton’s gorgeous blue-and-silver 1957 Corvette picked up the prestigious People’s Choice award.
It was tough choosing a Wichita On Wheels favorite this year, as there were two vehicle builds we had been kept up to date on during the year: Lanny Mai’s 1964 Hemi-powered Plymouth factory drag car and Bill Bauck’s outstanding 1934 Ford coupe, both from Wichita.
Ultimately, the Wheels award went to a remarkable project out of Haysville, Ron Calabretto’s fabulous “flip-up” 1937 Ford coupe, which features a unique tilt-body that reveals the supercharged 392 cubic inch Chrysler power plant. As usual, that award will come with a complete feature story on a future Wheels page.
Among the more unusual vehicles was Curtis Rink’s 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX, a bright full-bodied tractor from Goddard that stopped a lot of spectators in their tracks.
The event was a great opportunity to see the unparalleled creativity of Midwest car designers and builders, and to get together with car guys and gals. With any luck, several of the vehicles displayed will also be featured on these pages.
Check out our online gallery of some of the cars that caught our attention, and a full rundown on the award winners at www.kansas.com.
Order
Award Name
Car#
Color
Year
Model
First Name
Last Name
City
ST
1
Long Distance Award
7281
Silver
1932
Roadster
Nels
Linde
Glendale
AZ
2
Motorcycle
0201
Green
1967
BSA Hornet
Steve & Colletta
McGregor
Wichita
KS
3
Sportiest Foreign
0191
White & Black
2008
Lamborghini Superleggera
Brandon
Huyrh
Wichita
KS
4
Sportiest Domestic
7600
Onyx Black
1957
Corvette
Dan
McCarty
Goddard
KS
5
Truck - Early
7122
Green
1934
Ford PU
Don & Linda
Casner
Viola
KS
6
Truck - Late
7618
Blue
1967
Ford F100
Gary
Hagar
Rogers
AR
7
Truck Custom
7098
Brown
1945
Chevy Truck
Greg
Gonzales
Hudson
CO
8
Mopar
7613
Red
1969
Charger
Richard
Johnson
Sapulpa
OK
9
Chevy
7100
Burgundy
1968
Chevelle SS396
Wayne & Vickie
Finger
Powhattan
KS
10
Ford
7624
Dark Green
1969
Mustang Mach 1
Tony
Kondrotis
Wichita
KS
11
Street Machine
7610
Blue
1955
Chevy 2-dr
Jim
Maybrier
Oxford
KS
12
Muscle Machine
0180
Red
1963
Chevy Biscayne
Sam
Bidwell
Goddard
KS
13
Pro Touring
7264
Blue & Silver
1968
Camaro RS/SS
David
Hutchison
Broken Arrow
OK
14
Cool Cruiser
0006
Red
1952
Mercury Monterey
Delwin & Virginia
Everhart
Dodge City
KS
15
Street Rod
0008
Red
1940
Ford Coupe
Rex & Denise
Sageser
Wichita
KS
16
Hot Rod
0119
Green Vanilla
1930
Ford Roadster
Vivian
Pearce
Bentonville
AR
17
Timeless Traditional
0158
Black
1955
Thunderbird
Ernie
Nelson
Wichita
KS
18
Custom
7370
Brandywine
1950
Buick Sedanette
Rich
Theiler
Clinton
Mo
19
Kustom
0029
Black
1957
Ford Fairlane
Jeff
Myers
Arkansas City
KS
20
Slick and Smooth
0219
Orange
1939
Chevy Coupe
Bill & Donna
Stark
Wichita
KS
21
Best Bitchin'
7281
Silver
1932
Roadster
Nels
Linde
Glendale
AZ
22
Way Cool Wagon
7379
Red/Black
1956
Pontiac Safari
Ted
Parrish
Bethany
OK
23
A Little Off the Top
0084
Metallic Silver
1940
Chevy 2-dr Sedan
Franchot & Raellen
Duncan
Derby
KS
24
Scrapin'
7174
Blue & White
1951
Mercury
Perry
Siebert
Bradshaw
NE
25
Fat Fendered
0053
Champagne
1940
Ford Standard
Douglas C
Mehl
Wichita
KS
26
Just 'Cause It's Neat
0142
Gold
1938
Minneapolis-Moline UDLX
Curtis
Rink
Goddard
KS
27
Memory Lane
7022
Blue
1959
Corvette Convertible
Julius & Michelle
Wright
Ponca City
OK
28
Rising Star
0065
Silver & Teal
1922
Ford Bucket T
Meridith & Steve
Dale
Mulvane
KS
29
Way Cool
7631
Red
1932
Ford 3window Coupe
Nick
Mardis
Goddard
KS
30
Right-On Resto
7630
Red
1974
Bronco
Mark
Eaton
Wichita
KS
31
Pure Class
7375
Yellow
1941
Packard Convertible
Bill
Jones, Jr
Garden City
KS
32
D'Elegance
7625
Blue & Black
1909
EMF Touring
Tom & Dawna
Ruggles
Wichita
KS
33
Kids Pick
7389
Red
1971
Plymouth Cuda
Jesse
Matlock
Deway
OK
34
Favorite Car Club – 2nd Place
Mar
2017
Marauders
35
Favorite Car Club – 1st Place
Tbird
2017
T-Birds
36
Mike Berry – Wichita On Wheels Favorite
7606
Bordeaux Red
1937
Ford Coupe
Ron
Calabretto
Haysville
KS
37
KKOA Favorite
0030
Green Pearl
1952
Buick Special
James
Allen
Winfield
KS
38
NSRA Favorite
0138
Black
1941
Chevy Sedan Delivery
Gregg & Susan
Elkins
Wellington
KS
39
Good Guys Favorite
0037
Gray
1932
Ford Roadster
Joe & Claire
Thompson
Milan
KS
101
Volunteer of The Year
Dean & Cort
Ryalls
102
Peoples Choice
0239
Blue
1957
Corvette
Mark
Eaton
Wichita
KS
103
Dick's Favorite (Carlon)
7633
1927
Kansas Tornado
Seth
Schroer
Pratt
KS
104
John's Favorite (Saindon)
7177
Candy Apple Red
1964
Mercury Comet
Steve & Kathy
Hosier
Giltner
NE
105
Mark's Favorite
7100
Burgundy
1968
Chevelle SS396
Wayne & Vickie
Finger
Powhattan
KS
106
Drew's Favorite
0239
Blue
1957
Corvette
Mark
Eaton
Wichita
KS
107
Jeff's Favorite
7098
Brown
1945
Chevy Truck
Greg
Gonzales
Hudson
CO
108
Mike's Favorite
7126
Silver
1964
Plymouth Savoy
Lanny
Mai
Wichita
KS
109
Trey's Favorite
7630
Red
1974
Bronco
Mark
Eaton
Wichita
KS
110
Carl's Favorite
0237
Purple
1934
Ford
Larry
Smith
Wichita
KS
111
John's Favorite
7600
Onyx Black
1957
Corvette
Dan
McCarty
Goddard
KS
112
Dick's Favorite
7261
Black
1969
Cougar Conv
Bob
Hendricks
Oxford
KS
113
Tom's Favorite
7001
Blue
1957
Oldsmobile Wagon
Bruce
Ricks
Sapulpa
OK
114
Tim's Favorite
0098
Burgundy
1949
Pontiac Silverstreak
Rick
Doughty
Kechi
KS
115
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7126
Silver
1964
Plymouth Savoy
Lanny
Mai
Wichita
KS
116
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7246
Cream
1956
Chevy Cameo PU
Ron
Kitchens
Harper
TX
117
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7269
Red
1962
Chev Impala
Todd
Widhalm
Sioux City
IA
118
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7287
Black
1963
Ford Galaxie
Mark
Stuchel
Earlham
IA
119
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7302
Blue
1970
Mustang
Mick
Schroeder
Johnson Lake
NE
120
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7353
Silver
1969
Mustang
Bobby & Karen
Schumacher
Independence
MO
121
Magnificent 7 Favorite
7389
Red
1971
Plymouth Cuda
Jesse
Matlock
Deway
OK
201
Magnificent 7 Favorite - Winner
7246
Cream
1956
Chevy Cameo PU
Ron
Kitchens
Harper
TX
