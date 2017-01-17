Starbird-Devlin show marks 60-year anniversary in Wichita

“Sixty years, that’s a long time for a car show to exist,” says Dick Price.
He’s one of the owners/operators of the Starbird-Devlin Rod & Customs Charities Car Show now underway at Century II.
It’s enough to make some of us realize just how long six decades really is, and to long for those nostalgic days of the late 1960s when it cost under a buck to get into a major car show. It costs a little more than that now, but the point made on all the event’s advertising is significant: 100 percent of proceeds go to charities.
“We’ve given money away every year to charities and that will continue,” said Price. The charities are The Arc of Sedgwick County and Starkey Inc.
“We’ve got a lot of good Magnificent 7 cars this year, cars that are being shown for the first time in Wichita,” Price said. “And there’s a group of roadsters all parked together, arranged by Jack Marinelli. They represent the quintessential hot rods.”
There just might be some “angel hair” displays to see.
We plan a full page of coverage of the 60th annual Starbird-Devlin show on next Saturday’s Wheels page. We will be picking our favorite show car from the event, which will earn the owner a nice trophy and a full feature story on a future Wichita On Wheels page.
As it has for 60 years now, this event kicks off the show season in and around Wichita, and we welcome that.
