Hot Rod Power Tour has grown a bit in 20 years. The 2016 Power Tour covered 1,500 miles and four states in a week’s time. Wichita served as next-to-last stop in this year’s event, which ended in Kansas City. Somewhere between 5,000 to 6,000 hot rods, customs and muscle cars were on display. The 2016 Power Tour covered 1,500 miles and four states in a week’s time. (Mike Berry/kansas.com)