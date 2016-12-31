PHOTOS: Grandfather-grandson project

Dick Spears and his grandson teamed up to restore this 1951 International Harvester half-ton pickup, which has been in the family for 60 years. Kevin Rush did the body work and repainted the old truck in the correct Desert Tan color.
Dick Spears, 88, and his grandson Adam, with their Starbird trophy they won in 1999.
The trusty old 200 cubic inch inline 6-cylinder powerplant was treated to a fresh paint job, but remains basically stock, except for an upgrade to a 12-volt electrical system after more than 93,000 miles of service.
The big-rimmed steering wheel is a clue that power steering was an option on IHC trucks in the early 1950s. Note the 4-speed shift pattern on the dash.
The basic bench seat received fresh vinyl upholstery at some point; the interior also got new door cards and headliner as part of the restoration.
The novelty tag on the front bumper sums up both grandfather and grandson's sentiments about the '51 Binder.
Saving cargo space in the 8-foot bed, a side-mount spare is tucked between the cab and the right rear fender.
Since the truck was used as a workhorse/daily driver, it only made sense to add a serious toolbox to the bed. It received a matching paint job in the original tan color.
One of the fine details attended to in the restoration was replacing the worn out hood emblem insert, complete with hand-painted orange triple diamond IHC insignia.
Keeping things period-correct, the Spears restoration team installed a fresh set of Power King 6.50-16LT tube-style truck tires on the pickup. The original hubcaps were cleaned up and treated to hand-painted orange trim.
