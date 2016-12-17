PHOTOS: 56 Chevy for charity

The fully restored hardtop is powered by a 350 Chevy V-8 fed by a Demon 4-barrel carb, with a custom dual aluminized exhaust system carrying away spent gasses.
Finished in classic ivory over turquoise, the donated '56 Bel Air would make a perfect Christmas gift for a Bow Tie car collector.
An anonymous donor has given this beautiful 1956 Chevy Bel Air hardtop to the Wichita Union Rescue Mission to help with fundraising for a transitional housing unit. The car, appraised at $50,000, is for sale.
Dennis Bender, executive director of the Wichita Union Rescue Mission, left, and Terre Johnson, the organization's director of development.
Two-tone vinyl upholstery and darker carpet set off the interior, which features a factory original steering wheel.
The factory instrument panel has been updated with a set of white-faced Classic Instruments gauges, including a steering column-mounted tachometer. The column shifter now controls a modern 700R4 automatic overdrive transmission.
A 6-disc CD changer and custom kick-panel speakers provide cruising tunes.
Classic American Racing Wheels 5-spoke wheels, upsized to 17 inches are used fore and aft, with BF Goodrich T/A tires measuring 235/45ZR17 in front and 255/45/ZR17 in the rear.
A modern electric clock occupies the passenger-side Bel Air dash trim; note the hardtop does offer upgraded air conditioning, too.
The trunk compartment is fully detailed using matching carpeting and trim.
