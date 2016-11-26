PHOTOS: Second-chance Plymouth

Jerry Mehl was astounded when he found this 1938 Plymouth Deluxe sedan on eBay. His first car was a near twin to this one, but even so, it took some coaxing from his wife to get him to bid on the car, seen here in a rustic barnyard setting.
Mehl says he actually likes the 4-door versions of the '38 Plymouth better than the 2-doors, thanks to the cool `suicide doors' in the back that really open the car up.
The dashboard of the Plymouth recalls the days of art decco design, with the centered instrument cluster complemented by horizontal chrome strips. The car only has a passenger side glove box, with the driver's side panel being a dummy.
The classic oval waterfall grille ends in a slight shovel-nose effect, with red accented brightwork. Note the Mobil gas flying red horse tag topper.
No small block V-8 under the hood, rather a stock 201 cubic inch flathead 6-cylinder engine providing dependable motive power. The car can cruise at 60-65 mph all day long, according to the owner.
Mehl's vintage Plymouth is a `humpback' model, with the extending trunk. The car was painted a dark Dove Gray when he bought it and has required only minor touch-up work since.
What more did you need in 1938 than a speedometer, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, ammeter and oil pressure gauge? A closer look reveals the Plymouth not only has a manual choke, but a hand throttle. That's the classic Plymouth Mayflower emblem above the `ash receptacle.'
For safety's sake, Mehl added aftermarket turn signals to the car; for reliability, he upgraded the electrical system to an alternator spinning out 12 volts.
One of the few changes to the original equipment on the Plymouth is the rolling stock: 205/70R14 BF Goodrich T/A raised white letter radials are mounted to chrome reverse wheels up front, finished off with baby moon hubcaps.
Beefier 255/60R15 radials are used under the rear fenders.
The Plymouth still contains factory-style mohair upholstery; the back seat is basically a divan wide enough to seat up to three passengers.
