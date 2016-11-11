PHOTOS: Sixty-one Bubbletop

Norm Hacker has a thing for classic red Chevy convertibles of the 1950s and '60s, but when he saw this Ermine White 1961 Impala SS hardtop roll across the auction block, he knew he had to have it.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Norm Hacker at the wheel of his '61 `Bubbletop.'
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The graceful sweep of the roofline and the rear windshield earned this Super Sport hardtop the nickname of `Bubbletop.'
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The scalloped valve covers give away the fact this is a 348 cubic inch V-8, with the big air cleaner covering up the three 2-barrel carburetors that came stock on the car. The engine produced 350 horsepower and 364 foot-pounds of torque off the showroom floor.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The '61 Impala SS was a bench-seat car, with the factory 4-speed shifter indicating this was a machine not to be trifled with. Note the center-mounted glove compartment and the under-dash factory air conditioning vents.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The red accent in the side trim draws attention to the fact this was the first year a Super Sport model was offered on Chevy's top-of-the-line Impala.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The rear bench seat is in pristine, original condition, with the recessed rear speaker supplying sound to passengers along for the ride.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Double bumper guards protect the Impala's triple tail lights on each side of the car. Hacker was able to squeeze all the pertinent information onto his collector car license plate.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
There is virtually no wear apparent on the Impala's two-toned bench front seat. The bolsters and center trim are done in vinyl, with lined red cloth covering the seating areas.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
What's the little bow tie gizmo below the grille? It's the hood release, a nifty, subtle touch.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
No real center console to be found on the 4-speed transmission hump, just a metal plate adorned with the Impala insignia.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The rear deck lid is graced by a soaring Impala, crossed flags and the V-engine designation logo. But the big news was the red-lettered SS insignia, the first year a Super Sport model was offered.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The Super Sport option came with special full-sized hubcaps equipped with color-keyed spinners. The tires on Hacker's '61 are 8.25x14-inch Silverstone bias-ply narrow whitewalls.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
One of the prettiest steering wheels of the period, the two-spoke, two-tone unit in the Impala affords the driver full view of all the instruments, including the SS tachometer mounted on the column.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle