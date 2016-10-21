PHOTOS: Tasty Root Beer Chevy

This striking 1956 Chevy 210 sedan, seen against the backdrop of a covered bridge, is the pride and joy of Jerry and Bobbi McMillen, long-time Wichita street rodders. Finished in a lustrous Candy Apple Root Beer paint job, the car loves being displayed in full Kansas sunlight.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The Candy Apple Root Beer paint job simply glows under natural light. It was applied by Wichitan David Holt Jr. for previous car owner Johnny Fletcher and looks paint booth fresh nearly a dozen years later.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The interior of the Chevy is trimmed out in two-toned vinyl and features a scaled-down factory-style steering wheel and a Lokar shifter housed in a custom console built by Richard Beeton.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Power comes from an old-school 327 Chevy V-8 equipped with factory-style rams' horn cast iron exhaust manifolds, which replaced the headers, which rode too low after the car was lowered. Note the custom stainless steel battery box on the firewall, also crafted by Richard Beeton.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
After spectators began coming up and asking if they could lick the luscious Candy Root Beer paint job, the McMillens decided to display their car with a mug full of root beer candies on a drive-in tray.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
It's hard to find a bad angle on this car when the sun is out; highlights pop up thanks to the gold flaked base coat beneath the flawless root beer topcoat.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
McMillen swapped out the Halibrand wheels that were on the car after he bought it about a year and a half ago. He had spotted these Foose 5-spokes and tracked them down online. The rear wheels are 18-inchers and carry 245x55R18 Firestone radials.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The 1956 Chevy received some styling changes, going to a more angular look after the revolutionary '55 models debut. Note the nifty Chevy Bowtie emblem parking lights.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Blue dot tail lights complement the vintage tag, dual exhausts and glowing paintwork at the rear of the car.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
A closer look at the aftermarket Auto Meter gauge cluster, accented by a column-mounted tachometer.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
The rear seat offers plenty of room for passengers or cargo, says Bobbi McMillen, who once had to pass up buying a wicker basket she wanted because she and her husband were driving a Corvette at the time.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
McMillen lowered the front of the car with adjustable coil-over shock absorbers, bringing it down about three inches for a more aggressive stance. Disc brakes, Foose wheels and 215x55R17 Firestone tires also enhanced the look.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle
Jerry and Bobbi McMillen, married 52 years, have enjoyed a number of street rods over the years, but say their 1956 Candy Root Beer '56 Chevy will be their last, perfect ride.
Mike Berry
The Wichita Eagle