PHOTOS: Three amigos and a Model T

Ron Black's lowered, channeled 1927 Model T sedan has been wowing street rodders for years with its clean, uncluttered good looks. The car, nicknamed `Grandpa,' has an unchopped roof covered in black Mercedes-style Haartz canvas, numerous body modifications and Halibrand wheels made specifically to fit its hubs.
The `Three Amigos' involved in the history of the '27 T, left to right, the original builder, Gene Weaver, second owner, Gene Hughes, and current owner Ron Black.
The Eagle photo shoot was something of a `family reunion' for the Model T street rod known as `Grandpa' and its three owners, Gene Hughes, Gene Weaver and Ron Black.
It took some fancy engineering, including a low-slung, narrow custom-built frame, to squeeze a Chevy 350 V-8 engine under the hood of the Model T. Note the cream-colored firewall, which continues the two-toned paint scheme to the underside of the car.
Gene Weaver demonstrates the starting point for the construction of the street rod; he wanted the running board to barely clear his foot when the car was done. It has actually been raised a little over an inch since it was first finished, to ensure it can be driven on the street without scraping.
The Toyota Cressida passenger seat was hinged at the front by Ron Black, mimicking the original Model T feature, to allow passengers access to the back seat.
Gene Hughes used his connections at the Kansas Halibrand wheel manufacturing plant to have a special set of wheels built for the Model T. The center cap is a simulated knock-off hub and the wheels' inner lip is polished to match the outside surface. The rear wheels mount General 235/70R15 tires.
Ron Black said it was a challenge finding tires with matching tread patterns, but he finally found General tires measuring 195/70R14 to fit the smaller Hallibrands up front.
A full complement of Auto Meter white-face gauges are fitted into a brushed aluminum instrument panel. The generic air conditioning unit below was the last one on the shelf at the old Fischer Transmission shop; the car doesn't need a heater with all of the tall window glass acting as a greenhouse, according to the current owner.
A Monte Carlo tilt steering column/shifter unit is fitted with an aftermarket 4-spoke wheel, color-coordinated to match the cream interior scheme.
Weaver had a custom axle made up by Jelly to get the Model T's nose down where it belonged. He also created the unusual grille using lengths of stainless steel tubing salvaged from a local aircraft plant.
Tom Richardson stitched up the cream-colored interior using the supplied Toyota Cressida bucket seats and a custom-narrowed rear seat crafted by Gene Weaver to accommodate the rear wheel tubs.
Gene Hughes came up with the overhead console as the spot to mount the sound system and other accessories.
Weaver recontoured the fiberglass fenders and running boards, moving the rear fenders up 2 inches on the body, before molding the tail light stanchions into the fenders.
The Model T has working power windows, thanks to the inner door panels being swapped from one side to the other. You could do that sort of thing with cars built back in the 1920s.
Weaver thought the gas filler door would look out of place if mounted higher on the rear panel of the car. Black solved the problem of getting gas to flow up and over the back axle by using a length of tubing to get the input higher than the tank inlet.
Look closely at the extra-tall windshield and you may see that the old Model T header was removed and about 3 inches of additional windshield added to enhance driver visibility. Weaver formed the hood top by hand, using sheet metal and tubing from The Yard Store.
Coilover springs and a 4-bar suspension support what appears to be a quick-change rear end. Gene Weaver confesses he mocked up the look using a quick change cover and axle tubes to cover a Chevy Nova rear end.
